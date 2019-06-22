TOWN OF NORWAY – After watching a sod harvester cut out grass and seamlessly stack 50 rolls of sod, Amir Hill, 12, from Union Grove had to see the grass up close.
“I always wanted to touch one of these,” Hill said with a smile.
Hill and many others got a first-hand look at the process behind sod harvesting at Breakfast on the Farm, which took place this year at Jasperson Sod Farm in Norway.
The Racine County Breakfast on the Farm is dedicated to enhancing awareness and understanding of the agriculture industry through education and promotion.
“There’s a lot of people that they see the product on the job site or they see it at the retail garden center,” said Randy Jasperson, one of the owners of the Sod Farm. “This is always good to get people on the farm and see how it begins.”
Volunteers from all around the county helped prepare and serve food to more than 1,000 visitors. Among them were Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester; state Rep. Robert Wittke, R-Caledonia; and representatives from Community State Bank, Town Bank of Burlington, Hooray Wisconsin Dairy and Compeer Financial.
“I’m very happy with the turnout, the weather, and everything else,” Jasperson said. “(It) couldn’t have been better.”
The Jasperson Sod Farm, which supplies sod to golf courses, athletic fields and houses, was proud to show off one of its sod harvesters toward the end of the event.
But some couldn’t take their eyes off the large red sod harvester on display as attendees got off the bus. Casey Reynolds, executive director of TPI Natural Grass in Lombard, Ill. — his company had a display table set up Saturday at the event — said that’s quite common.
“Most people, when they see (a sod harvester) they say ‘I’ve never thought about where my grass comes from, and I never knew what all went into getting it to my lawn,’ ” Reynolds said. “Sod is such a unique part of the agricultural operation. It just looks different than other crops, you can use it differently than other crops and you harvest it differently than other crops.”
After driving down a stretch of more than 100 yards of grass, footsteps filled the fresh soil as children had their chances at seeing the product that was just made.
“Sod farming is not that different from other parts of agriculture,” Reynolds said. “A lot of the inputs are the same and we produce a natural product that is no different than pumpkins and strawberries.”
