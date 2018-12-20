RACINE — Carol Hudson lives in a recovery house in Kenosha for those dealing with substance abuse issues, and to prepare for Christmas she drove to the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA to get the ingredients for the holiday meal.
“I am recovering now off drugs and alcohol and this is really helping us a lot this year,” Hudson said. “We needed it … it’s a blessing, truly a blessing.”
On Wednesday, the Bray Neighborhood YMCA Branch gave out roughly 150 whole ham and turkey meals to those in need.
The event was in partnership with Racine native Cinmeon Bowers who spent some time playing basketball with the Milwaukee Bucks G-league affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd.
Bowers, who is currently playing overseas, could not be present for the event but organizers said he was determined to make it a reality.
Quincy Harrison, director of the Bray YMCA branch, said last year Bowers helped organize a similar event for Thanksgiving, but this year he wanted to do it for Christmas.
“We stayed in constant communication with Cinmeon, he still wanted to do it no matter whether he was overseas or in the city, he still wanted to go for it,” Harrison said.
Aside from the turkeys and hams, Harrison said the box that people received contained the ingredients to make an entire family meal and he’s grateful the Bray YMCA could put on this event for the community.
“It warms my heart,” Harrison said. “The YMCA came to the Bray Center to help change the community and with these events we put on it’s just an awesome thing.”
Racine resident Mike Hill was one of those who signed up for a meal.
“My situation is not as bad as it could be but for a lot of other people it’s a blessing,” Hill said. “Some people can’t afford it and this will really help out a lot for Christmas for a lot of people.”
Students volunteer
Case High School sophomore, Tytionna Cox said there was a time in her life when she and her mom were struggling to find a place to stay and eat.
Cox said eventually things turned around when she and her mom both got jobs.
Cox is a member of the Teen Achievers program at the Bray YMCA and volunteered to give out the meals.
“I wanted to give back to people who had nothing,” Cox said. “I hope we put a smile on people’s faces.”
Horlick High School sophomore Marc Burnette, who is also in the Teen Achievers program, said he was happy to volunteer to hand out the meals.
“It’s good to give back to the people that might not have the things we have,” Burnette said. “It’s just a helping hand because you never know when you come into a situation where you need a helping hand.”
Harrison said this event shows that the Bray YMCA has an impact beyond its walls and he’s preparing for its programming to expand.
“We want it to be that one-stop shop, we want families coming to the door and realizing that we have a little bit of everything for these families to become successful and be part of Racine,” Harrison said.
Van Carson, who runs the Nurturing Fathers program at the Bray YMCA, said this type of work is a “ministry.” He calls the Bray Center “the heartbeat of this community.”
“With the community coming in and being able to receive a good meal, being able to socialize with no harm, with safety, individuals drop their children off, this is huge,” Carson said. “This allows them to come again when there’s a community function or something like that that’s going on in the community, they get it here.”
