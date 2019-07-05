{{featured_button_text}}
Brass Rail Tavern, July 2, 2019

The long vacated Brass Rail Tavern, located at the intersection of Highway 32 and Six Mile Road, is expected to be razed within the next three months.

 ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — The Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., may soon meet its end.

The bar has been closed for several years and was used for a firefighter training exercise in March, but the building has now been sold by the village.

The Caledonia Village Board unanimously approved a resolution on June 17 that allowed for the property to be sold to Patel, Braun, Patel, LLC, which has an address in the 18000 block of Two Mile Road in Raymond.

A plan, which was unanimously recommended for approval by the Plan Commission on June 24, would essentially allow the village-owned property to be sold for $1. The purchaser would have to pay more than $2,000 in back taxes, according to Racine County online records, and agree to demolish the building within 90 days.

Patel, Braun, Patel also has to “bear all costs of asbestos abatement and razing and is reimbursing legal fees incurred by the village,” Assistant Village Administrator Toni Muise explained in an email.

If razing doesn’t occur, then the property’s title would return to the village.

In November, Village Administrator Tom Christensen called the vacated building “an eyesore.”

Village President Jim Dobbs said the Community Development Authority identified the Brass Rail as one of the village’s blighted properties that most urgently needed to be addressed.

Reporter

Reporter

Adam graduated from St. Cat's in 2014 and Drake University in 2017. He covers homelessness and Caledonia.

