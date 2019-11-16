Brass Rail Tavern demolition underway on Douglas Avenue

The former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., Caledonia, is pictured Friday as demolition of the building continues.
ADAM ROGAN,
CALEDONIA — Deconstruction is underway at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.
Many of the outer walls are now missing, as is the dilapidated sign that had stood along Douglas Avenue/Highway 32, just north of Six Mile Road. The
building had been used for a firefighting exercise by area departments in March.
The Village of Caledonia took ownership of the property in November 2018. Then in July, it was sold for $1 to a limited liability company — Patel, Braun, Patel, LLC — with a Raymond address.
Razing the Brass Rail is part of a larger effort by the Village of Caledonia to address blighted properties in the community, particularly along Douglas Avenue.
A vacant and worn-down home surrounded by overgrowth and refuse at 7209 Douglas Ave., less than 1,000 feet from the former Brass Rail, was taken over by the village in September “so that we can dispose of it properly,” Village Administrator Tom Christensen said Sept. 16.
Caledonia Fire Training
Caledonia Firefighter Dennis Rybarik prepares to enter the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., as part of a fire rescue training exercise Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Jim St. Amand, the Caledonia Fire Department's training chief, filled the building with fake smoke and simulated rescuing an endangered firefighter. Firefighters had to use thermal imaging to locate someone in the fake blaze. "It's the real deal minus the fire," St. Amand said. The team was called off training early for mutual aid in Oak Creek.
Jonathon Sadowski
Thermal imaging
A Caledonia firefighter is visible in thermal imaging Wednesday morning in the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., during a training exercise. The building was filled with fake smoke that brought visibility down to zero.
Jonathon Sadowski
Tim St. Amand
Caledonia Fire Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand, left, briefs firefighters between training exercises Wednesday morning at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.
Jonathon Sadowski
Putting on gear
From left, Caledonia firefighters Dennis Rybarik, Max Mierendorf and Jimmy Brown put their gear on Wednesday morning before entering the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., as part of a training exercise.
Jonathon Sadowski
Caledonia Fire Training
Caledonia firefighters prepare to enter the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., as part of a fire rescue training exercise Wednesday morning. Battalion Chief Jim St. Amand, the Caledonia Fire Department's training chief, filled the building with fake smoke and simulated rescuing an endangered firefighter. Firefighters had to use thermal imaging to locate someone in the staged blaze. "It's the real deal minus the fire," St. Amand said. The team was called off training early for a mutual aid call to Oak Creek.

Jonathon Sadowski
Jonathon Sadowski
Training briefing
Caledonia Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim St. Amand, left, briefs firefighters Max Mierendorf, Dennis Rybarik and Jimmy Brown between training exercises Wednesday morning at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave. Firefighters used special smoke to replicate interior fire conditions. To see more photos from the training, go online to
journaltimes.com
Jonathon Sadowski
Loading the truck
Caledonia firefighters load a hose into a fire engine during a training exercise Wednesday morning at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.
Jonathon Sadowski
Caledonia Fire Training
Caledonia Fire Training

Jonathon Sadowski
Jonathon Sadowski
'Smoke' plumes
Fake smoke billows out of the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave., Wednesday morning as part of a Caledonia Fire Department training exercise.
Jonathon Sadowski
