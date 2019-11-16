Brass Rail Tavern demolition underway on Douglas Avenue

CALEDONIA — Deconstruction is underway at the former Brass Rail Tavern, 7017 Douglas Ave.

Many of the outer walls are now missing, as is the dilapidated sign that had stood along Douglas Avenue/Highway 32, just north of Six Mile Road. The building had been used for a firefighting exercise by area departments in March.

The Village of Caledonia took ownership of the property in November 2018. Then in July, it was sold for $1 to a limited liability company — Patel, Braun, Patel, LLC — with a Raymond address.

Razing the Brass Rail is part of a larger effort by the Village of Caledonia to address blighted properties in the community, particularly along Douglas Avenue.

A vacant and worn-down home surrounded by overgrowth and refuse at 7209 Douglas Ave., less than 1,000 feet from the former Brass Rail, was taken over by the village in September “so that we can dispose of it properly,” Village Administrator Tom Christensen said Sept. 16.

