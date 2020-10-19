Brandt, former Journal Times editor, dies at 67

"He was a great leader, always courageous and he would focus on doing the right thing, even when it wasn't popular."

Mark Hertzberg, retired director of photography for the Journal Times who worked under Brandt, singled out those same characteristics.

"Our nation is going through a tumultuous time in terms of issues of civil justice and equity," said Hertzberg, who retired in 2012. "These issues were in the forefront of Randy's mind and direction for the newspaper 20 years before they came to the attention of many people this summer."

Beyond encouraging diversity, Brandt was as the forefront of guiding The Journal Times through changing times. He altered the focus in The Journal Times from national news stories that started becoming readily accessible on websites to local news that was available nowhere else.

Brandt promoted change with the motto: "Be different, not stupid." And The Journal Times evolved steadily under his watch.

Journal Times News Editor Tom Farley, who worked for Brandt from late 1999 until Brandt’s departure from the paper in the summer of 2007, remembers a man who made a lasting impact in Racine with his vision during those changing times.