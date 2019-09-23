RACINE — Smart City technology is a pretty big tent, with lots of potential applications. But what could work in Racine? And how could those initiatives connect with other communities?
Earlier this month, the city kicked off its Smart City September series off events with a two-day conference intended to educate on what Smart City tech encompasses and how it has been used in other communities.
This week’s Smart Cities Readiness Workshop was focused on Racine: looking at some of the issues Racine faces, how could smart technology help address those issues and how they could be implemented and who should have a seat at the table as those decisions are being made.
The crowd was considerably smaller than during the two-day conference but still had a mix of representatives from the city, Racine County, Mount Pleasant, area businesses, UW-Parkside and Carthage College.
Each group’s moderator presented group findings to all participants. Those ideas will inform more research, focus groups and development of a 12- to 18-month action plan for rolling out new technologies.
Focus points
William Martin, the city’s chief innovation officer, had participants break out into smaller groups focused on either community-wide connectivity, smart mobility or sustainability. Martin said those topics were the focus of the event because they are some of the “fundamental barriers to economic activity today.”
According to Martin, access to high-speed internet is one of the fundamental building blocks of launching any other smart city technologies such as the “internet of things.”
It could also open up more economic and business opportunities. Martin cited a study from CTIA, an organization that represents the communications industry, that found early adopters of 5G wireless saw a boost in their economies and estimated Racine could see a $700 million boost in the economic activity and 700 to 800 jobs created as a result.
Sustainability also is a focus, in part for environmental reasons but also financial. The city, as part of its commitment to the Paris Climate Accord and to reducing its carbon footprint, is currently auditing its energy usage in all 45 city buildings to set a baseline for measuring the impact of future measures to conserve energy. Martin stated that along with saving electricity, the city will be saving money in energy costs.
Finally, Martin wanted the event to include brainstorming around transportation, since Racine’s transportation issues are prohibiting many from accessing greater opportunities: job seekers from job openings, particularly outside the city limits, seniors from resources and opportunities to socialize and students from Carthage College or UW-Parkside campuses.
Focus on transportation
Each group had to brainstorm issues in the Racine community pertaining to their particular topic, determine who is affected by those issues, and once the city does start addressing them, how to measure progress.
The group that focused on transportation had a wide-ranging conversation, touching on infrastructure, safety and how to reduce the area’s reliance on vehicle ownership.
During a discussion about the difficulty in travelling from Downtown Racine west to Interstate 94 and those adjacent communities, Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant’s Foxconn project director, pointed out that that was the purpose behind the Highway KR expansion project. But another participant pointed out that widening roads makes them harder to cross and can create new divisions in mobility.
Christopher Hudspeth from UW-Parkside pointed out that a lot of discussions around transportation in Racine County are based on a car-centric culture. The group discussed how to go about improving public transportation, not only for the people who use it currently but also for people who would like to use it but don’t because the current system is inconvenient. There was also discussion about improving conditions for cyclists, stating that many cyclists feel Racine is unsafe.
As well as improve cycling conditions and making public transportation more convenient, Hudspeth recommended seeing if there are ways to bring more day-to-day amenities — grocery stores, health care — closer to residents, reducing the need to own a vehicle.
Another solution that gained some traction was collaborating with area employers to help fund or provide shuttles for employees so they’ll have reliable transportation.
Other suggestions included using censors to measure traffic, track snowplows and buses along their routes and develop tech that could make cycling and other modes of transport safer.
One of the transportation moderators, Kevin Orth, Vice President of Customer Experience at Cree Lighting, pointed out that education and including the public will be crucial because any changes will throw off people’s schedules.
“Even if the result is better, transition is disruptive,” said Orth.
What’s next
Next week the final Smart Cities September event, the Racine Innovation and Technology Gala is scheduled from from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 25 at Festival Hall, 5 5th St. The event will celebrate Racine’s history as a center for innovation and the company’s today who are continuing in that legacy.
Martin said that between now and when the Smart Cities Council will visit Racine in November, he plans on reaching out to stakeholders to receive more input on some of the issues and initiatives discussed at the readiness workshop. All of that feedback will inform how the city plans to roll out Smart Cities initiatives.
"William Martin, the city’s chief innovation officer," Is this one of Mason's cabinet advisers and the title "chief" suggests he has staff he supervisors.
Write Racine (city) off. Luddites, the whole lot of them. "Widen KR--yeah makes sense when you take into account autonomous electric vehicles and that will happen because the city of Racine did not mess it up.---but someone says 'too wide-hard to cross. For cripes sake "it's too wide"? --------------------5G-- Yeah it's the future. No 5G no nothing--Don't try to sell Racine's, elite big brains- 5G it will microwave your brain. Maybe Racine can revive the telegraph. ----------------And the Paris Accord. Who gives a ratz-azz when RUSD has at least one school that has only 6% meeting basic educational expectations. I doubt half the students even know where Paris is or if
France is a State or Country.---------------Audit city building for energy efficiency? For starters has that solar array at city hall paid for itself? LMAO Yeah...news flash...Racine can't even keep their street lights on or pay health care benefits but one thing they are great at is studies and audits. Unless of course the "audit" is about what they spend money on.
Brainstorming Smart City options .......Smart City and Racine, prime example of an oxymoron!!! Have they looked at the latest test score from RUSD?? Get a clue!
