Bradford High School serving as staging area for police, National Guard

KENOSHA — Bradford High School on Kenosha's north side resembled a military compound this week as police from throughout the region, National Guardsmen and first responders used the school's lot for a staging area from which to respond to the city's unrest.

Part of 39th Avenue, which the school fronts, is also being used. On Thursday night, National Guardsmen tried to keep cool in the muggy weather under trees on the west side of the street in front of the high school.

Police have closed 39th Avenue between Washington Road and 30th Street throughout the day during the week.

The school's parking lot on Thursday night was packed with dozens of police squads, mobile command centers and specialized tactical vehicles. Among the departments on scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Kenosha police.

Earlier in the week, the lot also housed fire apparatus from throughout the region, including departments from Northern Illinois.