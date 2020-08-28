KENOSHA — Bradford High School on Kenosha's north side resembled a military compound this week as police from throughout the region, National Guardsmen and first responders used the school's lot for a staging area from which to respond to the city's unrest.
Part of 39th Avenue, which the school fronts, is also being used. On Thursday night, National Guardsmen tried to keep cool in the muggy weather under trees on the west side of the street in front of the high school.
Police have closed 39th Avenue between Washington Road and 30th Street throughout the day during the week.
The school's parking lot on Thursday night was packed with dozens of police squads, mobile command centers and specialized tactical vehicles. Among the departments on scene were the Wisconsin State Patrol, Waukesha Police Department, the Racine County Sheriff's Office and Kenosha police.
Earlier in the week, the lot also housed fire apparatus from throughout the region, including departments from Northern Illinois.
The lot is across the street from the large Shagbark Apartment complex. Residents there were not being allowed to go east of the apartment grounds or north to an adjacent city park and water retention pond. People were also being kept from climbing a high sledding hill in the park that provides a vista of the school lot.
The Kwik Trip gas station at the southwest corner of Washington Road and 39th Avenue was closed to traffic after the citywide 7 p.m. curfew Thursday.
Bradford High School serving as staging area for police, National Guard
Bradford High School serving as staging area for police, National Guard
Bradford High School serving as staging area for police
Bradford High School serving as staging area for police, National Guard
Bradford High School serving as staging area for police
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.