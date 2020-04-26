Brad Biggs: With the NFL draft complete, it's evident the Bears are trusting Matt Nagy — and likely Nick Foles — to turn around their offense

In a way, perhaps Ridley is one of the big winners this weekend because the Bears didn’t invest more at a position that is going to need improved play to help Foles or Mitch Trubisky. If Ridley can step up and make a contribution, the offense will be better for it.

That brings us back to the big picture. The Bears announced that Foles, acquired via trade and guaranteed $21 million, will be in an open competition with 2017 first-round pick Trubisky. The only thing that matters in selecting the quarterback is how Nagy feels, and if the coach was content with Trubisky as his starter in the first place, there wouldn’t be a battle for the starting job. So this is tilted in Foles’ direction from the start.

Changing quarterbacks is obviously a huge move, but other than that, the Bears haven’t done a lot on offense with the exception of overhauling the tight end room, which now is led by Jimmy Graham, Kmet and Demetrius Harris. Better production from Foles or Trubisky, if he manages to keep his job, is obviously the biggest improvement the Bears can hope to get on offense.

But with free agency and the draft in the rearview mirror and uncertainty about when the team will be able to take the field for football drills again, it’s evident the Bears are staking their hopes for major improvement on the coach and likely his new quarterback.

It has set a different tone than a year ago, when discussion centered around the idea that individuals and the unit as a whole would take a large step forward in Year 2 of Nagy’s offense. The coach won’t lack for confidence, and hopefully he won’t lack playmakers.

Brad Biggs is a columnist for the Chicago Tribune.

