Boys basketball: Horlick prepares for return trip to Fiserv Forum

For the second straight year, the Horlick High School boys basketball team will get a chance to play where the big boys play.
The Rebels will have a rematch with Hartland Arrowhead Warhawks at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
The game is part of the Bucks Prep Series, which began in 1990 and is in its 30th year. At 7:30 p.m., Milwaukee will host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Rebels will have their tickets to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and the rest of the Bucks, who are on a 13-game winning streak.
Last year, Horlick lost to the Warhawks 72-63, but playing in the Prep Series isn’t about winning or losing.
“Craig Haase, the Arrowhead coach, coordinated it last year,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He asked if we wanted to move it up there (Fiserv Forum). We talked about it after last season and we wanted to do that again.
“It’s a great experience for the players and it’s something the players really like. We have a great time, go out and get food, and go to the Bucks game.
“For a lot of kids on my team, it’s not easy getting to a Bucks game, so it’s a great experience for them.”
You have free articles remaining.
Of the 13 players on the roster, just four played there last year — seniors Haden Sollman, Patrick Wade and Kasey Mitchell, and junior Tony Pitrof.
Playing on the same floor as the Bucks is something the players can brag about and tell their own children about. One of Treutelaar’s assistant coaches, Mark Eichner, played for Park when the Panthers played in the Prep Series at the Bradley Center in the early 1990s.
“If you talk to guys who played a long time ago, it’s a great memory,” Treutelaar said.
No matter how the game plays out, Treutelaar will be certain to give every player a chance to get in the game for the thrill of playing in a pro sports venue.
“It’s a matter of getting all our players on the floor,” Treutelaar said. “As much as we want to win, it’s a little more important that everyone gets the experience and enjoys it — that’s what it’s all about.
“It’s going to be a great time.”
Horlick is 0-1, losing its season opener Tuesday 68-66 to New Berlin West. Arrowhead is 2-0.
One other Racine County team is playing in the Bucks Prep Series, and that game is also a rematch. Racine Lutheran will play Oostburg on Feb. 22, 2020.