Boys basketball: Horlick prepares for return trip to Fiserv Forum

For the second straight year, the Horlick High School boys basketball team will get a chance to play where the big boys play.

The Rebels will have a rematch with Hartland Arrowhead Warhawks at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.

The game is part of the Bucks Prep Series, which began in 1990 and is in its 30th year. At 7:30 p.m., Milwaukee will host the Los Angeles Clippers and the Rebels will have their tickets to see Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and the rest of the Bucks, who are on a 13-game winning streak.

Last year, Horlick lost to the Warhawks 72-63, but playing in the Prep Series isn’t about winning or losing.

“Craig Haase, the Arrowhead coach, coordinated it last year,” Rebels coach Jason Treutelaar said. “He asked if we wanted to move it up there (Fiserv Forum). We talked about it after last season and we wanted to do that again.

“It’s a great experience for the players and it’s something the players really like. We have a great time, go out and get food, and go to the Bucks game.

“For a lot of kids on my team, it’s not easy getting to a Bucks game, so it’s a great experience for them.”

