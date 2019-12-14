Boys basketball: Case sophomore Jedkins has chance to be a real game-changer WITH VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT — He has an infectious smile.

He patrols the paint with so much more authority than he did last year.

He has impressive bloodlines.

Oh, yes. And Amari Jedkins is 6-foot-8 as a sophomore and has aspirations for being dominant.

“I want to be great at basketball,” said Jedkins, who starts for Case High School, one of the top-ranked Division 1 teams in the state. “I would want to be amazing and have everyone remembering my name.”

Just don’t jump to any conclusions about Jedkins having any ego issues based on that declaration, because nothing could be further from the truth.

“It wouldn’t faze me if I didn’t score a lot,” he said. “I just want to be there to help my team out.”

Jedkins is just starting to show signs of what he could be. That was evident last Tuesday, when he had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a couple of crowd-energizing dunks in an 82-40 victory over Horlick.

He also was a force on the defensive end, altering shots and helping the Eagles win by 42 points.