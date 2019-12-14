Boys basketball: Case sophomore Jedkins has chance to be a real game-changer WITH VIDEO

MOUNT PLEASANT — He has an infectious smile.
He patrols the paint with so much more authority than he did last year.
He has impressive bloodlines.
Oh, yes. And Amari Jedkins is 6-foot-8 as a sophomore and has aspirations for being dominant.
“I want to be great at basketball,” said Jedkins, who starts for Case High School, one of the top-ranked Division 1 teams in the state. “I would want to be amazing and have everyone remembering my name.”
Just don’t jump to any conclusions about Jedkins having any ego issues based on that declaration, because nothing could be further from the truth.
“It wouldn’t faze me if I didn’t score a lot,” he said. “I just want to be there to help my team out.”
Jedkins is just starting to show signs of what he could be. That was evident last Tuesday, when he had 15 points, 13 rebounds and a couple of crowd-energizing dunks in an 82-40 victory over Horlick.
He also was a force on the defensive end, altering shots and helping the Eagles win by 42 points.
“He was like an animal,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said after that game. “I mean, he was up and down the floor for them really doing a nice job. He affected a lot of shots down low and got a lot of second- and third-chance opportunities on the offensive boards. He’s just a hard worker that works all 84 feet of the floor.”
And he’s getting downright scary, both with his size and his potential.
Jedkins has grown from 6-2 as an eighth grader to 6-5 as a freshman to 6-8. He could reach 7-0, his doctors have told him, much to his disappointment.
“I pray I don’t reach 7-feet,” Jedkins said. “I’m so scared. I feel I would hit my head in every doorway. They check me every time and tell me I’m not done growing.”
Meanwhile, his education as a basketball player has been instrumental in Jedkins making the most of his size.
He used to occasionally get knocked around by his grandfather on courts when he was just a kid. Don’t laugh. His grandfather is Marvin Chones, the brother of former Marquette All-American and NBA star Jim Chones.
The 6-6 Marvin Chones was a standout in his own right, starting on a 1973-74 St. Catherine’s team that was ranked No. 1 in the state and going on to play for UW-Parkside from 1975-79. When a young Jedkins used to visit his grandpa in Michigan, Marvin would deal out some tough lessons on basketball courts.
“He would push me out of the way, block my shots, all of that,” Jedkins said. “He would just try to make me tough. It was tough love. I was always mad on the inside, but I couldn’t show it because I was trying to be great. I just let him do what he had to do.”
Marvin helped his grandson in other ways. He used to show Jedkins videos of making the proper post moves and footwork. He also offered some gentle grandfatherly advice that Marvin learned from his older brother.
“I was never one to get in the way or try to tell him how to be a great basketball player,” said the 63-year-old Chones, who now lives in Merrillville, Ind. “The thing I stressed with him is, ‘Don’t let anybody in the gym play harder than you play.’
“That’s the thing I learned the most from my brother. He always stressed competing — being the hardest worker in the gym. I think Amari’s biggest advantage is he’s 6-8 and he’s athletic. There’s probably not a player on the team that can outrun him straight ahead and there’s probably nobody who works as hard as he works.”
That’s been evident so far.
Jedkins showed flashes of dominance as a freshman, when he averaged 5.7 and 4.3 rebounds. He attended camps at Mequon Homestead, UW-Milwaukee and Butler University during the offseason and has returned as a more assertive player who still happily plays his role for Case.
He willingly plays his role on a deep Case team that features established scores in JaKobe Thompson and Terryon Brumby. Jedkins is happy to rebound and block shots while others take on the scoring load, but Jake Berce is working with his center on becoming more of an offensive force.
“We’re pushing him to settle less for jump shots and to go at the guys who are guarding him to put the most pressure on the defense,” Berce said. “We want him to attack and not let up because we know what he’s capable of driving the basketball.”
How far Jedkins progresses during the next three seasons remains to be seen. Berce said he has already been receiving inquiries from Division I and Division II programs. What’s more, Jedkins grades are solid and he specializes in math, his favorite class.
“I get ‘A’s’ in math,” he said.
The whole package is in place. And Jedkins isn’t about to waste his opportunity.
“I’m working way harder,” he said. “I’m more in shape. Before the season started, I got up 5 every morning to come to the gym to workout. I just want to make a statement of my self and become better and more stronger.”
There appears to be no limits to his future.
“He has plenty of potential,” Case senior guard JayVian Farr said. “I think the sky’s the limit for him.”
Logan Schmidtmann, also a senior guard, has similar thoughts.
“He’s got a lot of athleticism and he’s got the frame to be good,” Schmidtmann said. “I mean, everything’s there. As long as he keeps working, he’ll be one of the top players in the state.”