Andrew Murray stands outside his grandmother's house Sunday morning in Racine. Murray, a 12-year-old boy with leukemia, could not go trick-or-treating on Halloween, so Racine Police brought him candy and an RPD hat and badge. He's shown here wearing the hat.
RACINE — Andrew Murray didn’t go trick-or-treating Thursday.
The 12-year-old Racine resident wasn’t grounded, and it’s not that he didn’t want to go trick-or-treating. He had to sit inside his grandmother’s near-North Side home because he has acute myeloid leukemia, or AML.
But that didn’t stop him from having, in his own words, the “best Halloween I ever had, 100%.” That’s because numerous Racine Police officers brought candy, a Racine Police Department hat and a badge right to Andrew’s doorstep. He even got to try on an officer’s vest.
“It made me feel good, that other people cared, too, about what I was going through,” Andrew said.
AML has wreaked such havoc on Andrews’s immune system that he couldn’t go out in the blustery, snowy weather that pounded the area on Halloween, said his grandmother, Tina Murray. Andrew was surprised when he heard a knock on the door and opened it to find police officers.
“At first I thought the cops came because I thought they were going to arrest somebody or something,” Andrew said with a chuckle. “They seemed nice and then I realized that they weren’t going to arrest somebody.”
Andrew said the police visits made him want to join RPD when he is older.
“We’re looking forward to having Andrew on the force!” RPD wrote in a Facebook post.
The young boy’s eyes glowed as he spoke of the night.
“Great thing that happened,” Andrew said. “It was like a dream came true.”
Police also brought in another young boy, Jaden, who is suffering from brain cancer, Tina said. Jaden gave Andrew a lucky stuffed zebra that he brings to treatments.
‘Live with it’
Andrew was diagnosed with AML in August, turning his world upside down. He found his school plans changing — going from being a sixth-grader at Gilmore Fine Arts to being placed in online school — and his months being filled with weeks in the hospital while he undergoes chemotherapy.
“I thought my life was going to be over,” Andrew said.
But he has learned to accept the diagnosis, if not embrace the challenges it brings.
“You’re going to have to get used to it,” Andrew said. “You’re going to have to learn to live it with for a couple months, maybe years.”
So far, treatments have been effective. Andrew is in remission but still has two more rounds of chemo to go, Tina said. Times have been tough, though, as Tina lost her job, she said, and Andrew’s grandfather does not get paid time off. The family has started a GoFundMe to help cover costs.
In the meantime, Andrew is just happy he got to participate in trick-or-treating in some way.
“They’re the best police officers,” Andrew said. “They’ve shown a lot of support. Racine Police officers, they’re the most amazing people out there.”
