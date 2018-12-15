RACINE – A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hip Saturday morning, and a house was struck by gunfire, according to Racine police.
The incident, reported at 10:28 a.m., occurred at or near the intersection of 17th Street and Flett Avenue, about a block from Knapp Elementary School.
As of late Saturday afternoon, the incident was under investigation and no one was in police custody. There was no update on the victim, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
No other information has been released.