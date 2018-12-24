RACINE — Racine fire officials are crediting a working smoke alarm for helping prevent what could have been a "catastrophic fire” on Christmas Eve.
At 1:17 a.m. Monday, the Racine Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2300 block of Gilson Street on the city's south side, according to a news release. The residents were sleeping when the smoke alarm went off.
The fire was reportedly started by a box fan, and was contained to a bedroom on the residence’s second floor. There was extensive smoke damage throughout the house, causing an estimated $50,000 in damage, fire officials said.
The Red Cross was called to assist the four adults and one child living in the residence with shelter. The Racine Police Department and We energies also responded to the scene.
Fire officials are reminding citizens to test their smoke alarms once a month. Every level of a home needs at least one working smoke alarm and one carbon monoxide alarm. It is also suggested that every bedroom also have a smoke alarm.
Anyone with questions may contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7921, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
