Bowersox: Racine "low risk" for COVID-19 but officials taking precautions

RACINE — Racine Health Department Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox said that Racine is at low risk for an outbreak of the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, but that people should continue taking precautions to reduce their risk of exposure to the virus.
As of Tuesday, when Bowersox spoke with the City of Racine Board of Health, only three cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the state of Wisconsin, none of whom were from the City of Racine nor Racine County, according to Bowersox.
Nationwide, that count was at 647 individuals in 36 jurisdictions and 25 deaths.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday declared a state of emergency after learning that 11 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in the state.
Bowersox said that her department is coordinating with county government and health officials to prepare in case the virus spreads to Racine County.
Who's afraid of the flu?
By comparison, Bowersox pointed to influeza, which so far has infected an estimated 30-45 million Americans this season and resulted in at least 18,000 deaths. By the end of the season, Bowersox said estimates were that influenza's death toll could be as high as 45,000 nationwide.
"That's what we're concerned about," said Bowersox. "That's what we're focusing on."
You have free articles remaining.
Bowersox said every flu season has two peaks, where the numbers reach their highest point and then subside. She believes the city may have had its second influeza peak last week.
She did not have solid numbers for the board because of the malware that froze the city's computer networks on Jan. 31. Once the system is up and running again, Bowersox said her department will need to input its paper records into the system to get an accurate count.
Board President John Berge pointed out that many of the precautions recommended for COVID-19 — frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow and avoiding touching your face — are the same that are recommended to reduce the spread of influenza.
"They probably will be doing it more this year. We should see that in the number of flu cases," said Berge. "This sort of practice should cut down the flu."
Bowersox said while those precautions could help, she was still concerned that only 45% of Wisconsin residents receive the 2019/2020 flu shot.
"The vaccine was well situated for the type of influenza this year so they made some good choices but at the same point only 45% of us got vaccinated," Bowersox said. "We really really need to concentrate on that vaccination and increasing that rate."
Taking precautions
In a press release put out on Tuesday, the Racine Health Department and Central Racine County Health Department recommend that people:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw tissue in the trash;
- Clean, disinfect frequently touched objects/surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipe;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and
- If it is not an emergency and you get sick, call your health care provider before seeking care.
For more information about how to prepare for the potential spread of coronovirus, go to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/protect/prepare.html.