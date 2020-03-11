Bowersox: Racine "low risk" for COVID-19 but officials taking precautions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bowersox said every flu season has two peaks, where the numbers reach their highest point and then subside. She believes the city may have had its second influeza peak last week.

She did not have solid numbers for the board because of the malware that froze the city's computer networks on Jan. 31. Once the system is up and running again, Bowersox said her department will need to input its paper records into the system to get an accurate count.

Board President John Berge pointed out that many of the precautions recommended for COVID-19 — frequent hand washing, coughing and sneezing into the elbow and avoiding touching your face — are the same that are recommended to reduce the spread of influenza.

"They probably will be doing it more this year. We should see that in the number of flu cases," said Berge. "This sort of practice should cut down the flu."

Bowersox said while those precautions could help, she was still concerned that only 45% of Wisconsin residents receive the 2019/2020 flu shot.

"The vaccine was well situated for the type of influenza this year so they made some good choices but at the same point only 45% of us got vaccinated," Bowersox said. "We really really need to concentrate on that vaccination and increasing that rate."