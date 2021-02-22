Bottoms up, it's Craft Beer Week in Downtown Racine

Racine Brewing Company’s owners say they’re excited to be able to offer something for people to do.

“Spring is just around the corner,” said Angie. “People are looking for brighter times.”

This Saturday will also be Racine Brewing Company’s third anniversary. The couple plans to celebrate it with a party at their location in tandem with the last day of Craft Beer Week.

“We like that it coincides with Craft Beer Week,” Molina said.

Racine Brewing Co. is the only current brewery in the City of Racine, and Angie Molina said she and her husband, Andy, recognize the role they play in the community.

“From the beginning, we knew we wanted to be a community-centered brewery,” Angie Molina said, adding the brewery has been a part of many fundraising events in the city. “We want to be involved and make everyone feel welcome.”

A second local brewery is planned, Littleport Brewing Co., which could be open as soon as the spring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What other locations are up to

Carriage House Liquor Co., 220 State St., is one of the participating locations.