BURLINGTON — The chorus of Queen’s “We Are the Champions” played in the Burlington High School gym as the WIAA state champion girls volleyball teams from Burlington High and Catholic Central crowded around their matching Golden Ball trophies Monday night.
“No time for losers, ‘cause we are the champions” summed the event up nicely.
For the third time in eight years, the city’s two varsity girls teams have won state championships simultaneously. To celebrate, the players, families, friends and supporters of both squads came together Monday for a rainy parade.
The festivities started at 6 p.m. at the Big R store, 1058 Milwaukee Ave., with a parade that twisted and turned through the city and culminated in an end-of-the-season pep rally inside the gymnasium at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.
The rain didn’t dampen the celebratory mood.
“It’s been a dream come true for all of us seniors to end on this note,” Grace Spiegelhoff, an All-State Tournament team member for Catholic Central, told nearly 200 supporters sitting in the gym bleachers.
How Catholic Central pulled it off
Catholic Central head coach Wayne Schultz did the math. The state championship was the 602nd volleyball match he’s ever coached.
“I’ve never coached a group of better ladies in my life,” he said. “I’m feeling truly blessed to have found myself coaching at Catholic Central this year.”
Schultz was hired last spring. He didn’t meet his team until the last day of school in 2017, and right out of the gate he felt like his Lady Toppers were championship contenders.
“They wanted to get to work,” Schultz said. “When we got to September, I knew something was special about this team ... we haven’t lost a match since Sept. 15.”
For the Division 4 championship match, Schultz said the team didn’t build a game plan for their opponent, the state’s top seed in the division: Clayton High School.
They went out and simply played Catholic Central volleyball,” Schultz said. “That really took the monkey off the girls’ back.”
That strategy (or lack thereof) paid off with a 25-17, 28-26, 25-22 sweep to take the WIAA Division 4 title on Saturday.
How Burlington High pulled it off
The Demons’ five seniors made the difference in their Division 1 state championship run, according to co-head coach Dan Lynch.
“We have dedicated kids every year,” Lynch said. “This team was very leadership-oriented, more so than any team I’ve ever had.”
Lynch has been Burlington’s head coach for 30 years, and this is the fourth team one of his teams took home the state championship.
He attributes much of the team’s inward focus on captain Maddie Berezowitz, who plans to join the University of Kentucky NCAA Division I volleyball team next year.
“We had such a great amount of chemistry,” Berezowitz said. “I worked to challenge some of the girls this year, get them out of their comfort zones. A lot of girls stepped up into leadership positions they might have never been in before.”
“I’m happy to see them win,” Schultz added. “I’ve seen Dan (Lynch) coaching for 20 years, and I always root for him … It’s nice to keep the medals in southeast Wisconsin.”
