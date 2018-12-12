MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the largest property owners in Racine County has sold one of its most recognizable parcels of land to the Village of Mount Pleasant.
Borzynski Brothers Properties sold 9.6 acres of land along Highway KR to the village for slightly more than $3.6 million, a sum that includes relocation benefits. The Village Board unanimously approved the purchase on a 6-0 vote on Monday. Trustee Anna Marie Clausen was absent from the meeting.
The land is part of the Foxconn Technology Group development site in the village. The land includes some silos filled with corn along with other farm equipment and structures.
The property, located across the highway from the intersection with 100th Avenue in Somers, was the location of a multi-alarm silo fire on Nov. 14.
Relocation costs explained
For months, the village has been negotiating with private land owners to acquire the property necessary for the Foxconn project.
Using the Mount Pleasant’s metric of $50,000 per acre, that would only account for about $500,000 for the Borzynski land. Village Trustee Gary Feest pointed out the huge amount of relocation costs and asked for some further clarification.
“Nine acres at $50,000 per acre, subtracted by $3.6 million, there’s a lot of money in relocation costs,” Feest said.
Claude Lois, project manager for the village, said the relocation benefits for Borzynski’s is greater than the average property.
“There’s a lot of corn that they intend to be moved, everything that’s on that site has to be moved,” Lois said. “We’ve always said there are a couple (of parcels of land) where you’re going to pay more for relocation benefits than you will for the property.”
The village, Lois said, has to pay for the relocation for each property but it varies from property to property.
“We’ve always said there are a couple (of parcels of land) where you’re going to pay more for relocation benefits than you will for the property.” Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant project manager
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
When is someone going to connect the dots? Huawei is a big customer of Fox Con. Huawei has problems, then Fox Con has problems, and Mt. Pleasant has HUGE problems. And Huawei certainly has problems...
Looking forward to the next election for Mt. Pleasant officials.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.