Try 1 month for 99¢
Borzynski Brothers on Highway KR
Buy Now

Borzynski Bros. Properties has sold one of their parcels of land on Highway KR to the Village of Mount Pleasant for $3.6 million. The village acquired the 9.6 acres of land for the Foxconn Technology Group development. 

 MEGAN BURKE megan.burke@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — One of the largest property owners in Racine County has sold one of its most recognizable parcels of land to the Village of Mount Pleasant.

Borzynski Brothers Properties sold 9.6 acres of land along Highway KR to the village for slightly more than $3.6 million, a sum that includes relocation benefits. The Village Board unanimously approved the purchase on a 6-0 vote on Monday. Trustee Anna Marie Clausen was absent from the meeting.

The land is part of the Foxconn Technology Group development site in the village. The land includes some silos filled with corn along with other farm equipment and structures.

The property, located across the highway from the intersection with 100th Avenue in Somers, was the location of a multi-alarm silo fire on Nov. 14.

Relocation costs explained

For months, the village has been negotiating with private land owners to acquire the property necessary for the Foxconn project.

Using the Mount Pleasant’s metric of $50,000 per acre, that would only account for about $500,000 for the Borzynski land. Village Trustee Gary Feest pointed out the huge amount of relocation costs and asked for some further clarification.

“Nine acres at $50,000 per acre, subtracted by $3.6 million, there’s a lot of money in relocation costs,” Feest said.

Claude Lois, project manager for the village, said the relocation benefits for Borzynski’s is greater than the average property.

“There’s a lot of corn that they intend to be moved, everything that’s on that site has to be moved,” Lois said. “We’ve always said there are a couple (of parcels of land) where you’re going to pay more for relocation benefits than you will for the property.”

The village, Lois said, has to pay for the relocation for each property but it varies from property to property.

“We’ve always said there are a couple (of parcels of land) where you’re going to pay more for relocation benefits than you will for the property.” Claude Lois, Mount Pleasant project manager

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Reporter

Ricardo Torres covers federal, state and Racine County politics along with the Village of Mount Pleasant. He bleeds Wisconsin sports teams.

Load comments