Born in Bulgaria, raised in Racine, making it in the music biz: See The Racing Pulses at Summerfest Saturday

Drummer Mike Newby and bassist Sam Olson back him up. Iliev continued to utilize Craig’s List to find instrumentalists to jam with.

Iliev, 26, grew up in Racine and graduated from Walden III High School in 2013. He currently resides in Madison.

The music video for “Go, Forward!,” filmed at Breese Stevens Field where the team plays, includes a cameo from Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, where Barnes is seen tossing a soccer ball.

Iliev said he plans to perform the song at Summerfest.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the song writing process was rather quick because he is a big fan of soccer. The song debuted during the team’s first season. The Racing Pulses performed during a game — and the atmosphere there was “thrilling,” he said.

“The fans in the city are a very tight knit community, and people know who I am,” he said of Madison. The song has been added to some Spotify game day playlists and was used for a podcast, he said.

But, the Madison and Spotify community are not the only areas the musical project spans.

Two homes