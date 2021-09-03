Born in Bulgaria, raised in Racine, making it in the music biz: See The Racine Pulses at Summerfest Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Kristian Iliev has crossed “write a song for a professional soccer team” off his bucket list.
Forward Madison FC, which began its first season in 2019, has a song, “Go, Forward!” written by Iliev, the Racine native behind the musical project called The Racing Pulses.
The Racing Pulses is returning to Summerfest on Saturday (Sept. 4) for its third appearance at the festival. Since Iliev’s last concert at Summerfest in 2017, a lot has changed.
“It has always been fun for me. I am very ecstatic to be back,” he said of playing at Summerfest. “We’re going to bring an energetic performance to the stage; we’re hoping to give the fans what they want.”
About the project
The Racing Pulses is not a band — it’s Iliev’s stage name and musical project.
“When you’re talking about The Racing Pulses, you’re talking about me,” he said.
Drummer Mike Newby and bassist Sam Olson back him up. Iliev continued to utilize Craig’s List to find instrumentalists to jam with.
Iliev, 26, grew up in Racine and graduated from Walden III High School in 2013. He currently resides in Madison.
The music video for “Go, Forward!,” filmed at Breese Stevens Field where the team plays, includes a cameo from Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, where Barnes is seen tossing a soccer ball.
Iliev said he plans to perform the song at Summerfest.
He said the song writing process was rather quick because he is a big fan of soccer. The song debuted during the team’s first season. The Racing Pulses performed during a game — and the atmosphere there was “thrilling,” he said.
“The fans in the city are a very tight knit community, and people know who I am,” he said of Madison. The song has been added to some Spotify game day playlists and was used for a podcast, he said.
But, the Madison and Spotify community are not the only areas the musical project spans.
Two homes
The Racing Pulses has a growing a fanbase across the world. In 2018, the project did a two-month tour in Bulgaria. One of the shows Iliev played was at Elenska Basilica, a large abandoned but partially preserved late Roman Christian basilica in west central Bulgaria that’s more than 1,400 years old. He considers this show one of the coolest he’s played.
Television network bTV hosted The Racing Pulses on a talk show. A four-page spread on The Racing Pulses appeared in OK! Magazine Bulgaria and many newspapers and online media sources including TRUD, Kambana and Region additionally profiled the project.
Iliev said he’s thankful that his music resonates with the people of Bulgaria because he is Bulgarian.
Both of his parents are Bulgarian and he was born there; he moved to America to Racine when he was only months old.
His next full length album will explore his Bulgarian roots even though he has lived most of his life in the U.S.
He speaks fluid Bulgarian and was raised with many Bulgarian traditions including making and eating traditional food and celebrating Bulgarian holidays. He’s visited Bulgaria three times and has seen family that still live there.
“The culture and history of Bulgaria is very important to me,” Iliev said. “The language and the stories of Bulgaria really speak to you.”
His parents still live in Racine, so he visits the Racine area still. His parents might come to the Summerfest performance, he said. His father comes to almost all of project’s shows.
“When they can make it, they do,” Iliev said.