A building boom is taking shape in western Racine County.

From Union Grove to Waterford and elsewhere, developers have broken ground or unveiled plans for residential projects with both single-family homes and multi-family complexes.

If completed, the developments will bring hundreds of new rooftops to the region and add millions of dollars in new property value in the communities.

The surge in activity follows a general slowdown of normal business function during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with market forces that have driven real estate prices to new highs.

Chris Conigliaro, a member of the Racine Kenosha Builders Association, said a low inventory of available housing is pushing developers and builders to get new projects off the ground.

Western Racine County is especially appealing for residential growth, Conigliaro said, because it is centrally located with relatively easy access to Milwaukee, Madison and other major destinations.

Communities like Burlington and Waterford have created an environment for residential growth by attracting new businesses, he said.

The region also offers a chance to find refuge from crime and other perceived problems with living in a big city, Conigliaro said.

“It’s just very homey,” he said.

Congliaro, who owns Birchwood Home Builders LLC in Burlington, is moving ahead with a development in the Town of Burlington that includes 67 single-family homes at the corner of Browns Lake Drive and Plank Road.

Other residential projects are similarly advancing in the City of Burlington, Waterford and Rochester.

Sandy Carlson, vice president of the Southshore Realtors Association, said developers continue to face challenges as they attempt to move forward, some with vacant land they have had in inventory for years.

With lumber prices and other costs running high, Carlson said, builders are boosting their prices, too, to maintain decent profit margins.

As a broker with RE/MAX Newport Realty, Carlson said she is anxious to see how the spring and summer market performs as the COVID health crisis fades and buyers go shopping.

Carlson predicted that those turning dirt on new projects will not get stuck with empty buildings.

“It’s kind of a market situation that will sort itself out,” she said. “As much as they can build, we will sell.”

Here are some of the western Racine County projects currently in the works.

Town of BurlingtonB&L Development’s proposal constitutes the town’s biggest residential development in nearly 20 years.

After initially proposing 90 new single-family homes, the developer agreed to 67 homes on an estimated 50-acre site north of Browns Lake. And rather than sale prices starting at $300,000, prices will start at about $350,000.

Neighbors had objected to having smaller, affordable homes in the area. With lots expected to sell for about $89,000 each, the project represents a combined real estate investment of $8 million.

The project is proposed at 1225 Browns Lake Drive, at the southeast corner of Browns Lake Drive and Plank Road, just outside the City of Burlington.

RochesterA developer has acquired more than 100 acres of farmland for new single-family homes. Paul and Barb Beere sold their farm at 733 N. English Settlement Ave. for $2.2 million.

The buyer, JS Development LLC, has presented the village with plans for transforming the farm into 38 single-family lots selling for $150,000 to $200,000 each.

The 112-acre farm is just south of the Rookery Landing subdivision, which produced about 25 new single-family homes on 120 acres starting around 2007 — the last significant housing spurt in Rochester.

JS Development is owned by Jim Schilling, who lives in Rochester and once served as the village’s engineer. JS Development is run by Schilling and his wife, Shelly Schilling.

BurlingtonA developer proposing to redevelop the St. Francis Friary complex says the development would boost the taxable value of the property by more than $80 million.

Bear Real Estate Group says a proposed makeover of the 146-acre religious compound would maintain space for existing statues, monuments and other treasures.

Even the Franciscan Friars themselves would remain, as the development firm’s plans set aside 14 acres where the friars could continue to live while development takes place around them.

The project is planned at 2457 Browns Lake Drive.

The Kenosha-based firm proposes to acquire the 146-acre site and transform it into a new residential neighborhood, with 102 new single-family homes and 80 multifamily units for senior citizens and others.

The project also would include a commercial site for a business, to be determined, overlooking Browns Lake Drive.

The St. Francis Friary, which is similar to a monastery, was created in the 1930s as a residence, seminary and retreat for a Catholic order of friars who migrated from northern Wisconsin.

WaterfordVillage officials have agreed to annex a 65-acre farm from the neighboring Town of Waterford and to allow development of about 150 homes and apartments.

Town residents have objected to both the annexation and proposed redevelopment of the DeGrave family farm at Big Bend Road and Kramer Road.

Village officials have offered assurances that the project could be adjusted before final development plans are approved.

Located at 4620 S. Loomis Road, the farm property sits on the northern border of the Village of Waterford, straddling Loomis Road in a rectangular-shaped site just east of the Fox River.

The property is owned by a trust named for Albert and Martha DeGrave, both of whom are deceased.

The DeGrave family requested annexation from the town into the village so they could sell the farm to Neumann Developments Inc.

The Pewaukee-based developer has unveiled plans for redeveloping the site with 88 single-family homes and 60 multi-family apartment units. The developer plans for five apartment buildings, each with 12 apartments.

As presented, the project would generate an estimated $45 million to $50 million in new taxable value for the village.

WaterfordNew luxury condominiums are part of a real estate development under construction in Downtown Waterford.

The mixed-use project is called Waterford Lofts, a 28,200-square-foot building at 506 E. Main St. It is a partnership between the Village of Waterford, Wisconsin Redevelopment LLC and Milwaukee-based Selzer-Ornst Construction Co.

The project will include 12 loft-style condominiums, each about 1,130 square feet in size. Sale prices range from $330,000 to $380,000.

Occupancy is expected to begin by summer.

Union GroveWork is underway on Canopy Hills, a Bear Development project covering 160 acres on Highway 45 across from Union Grove High School.

Under plans approved by the village, the development includes 188 new single-family homes, 60 apartments, 60 two-story duplex condominiums, 50 senior citizen housing units and eight ranch condominiums.

Construction is in progress on a first phase to include 63 single-family lots.

A three-bedroom home in Canopy Hills recently listed for $549,900.

Work is scheduled to continue for eight years, as Bear Development forecasts that the project will bring about 300 new families into the village, and add more than $100 million to the village’s tax base.