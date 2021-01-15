Bong State Park's naturalist retiring after 28 years, future of naturalist programs uncertain

KANSASVILLE — Richard Bong State Recreation Area has announced the retirement of long-time naturalist, Beth Goeppinger, after 28 years.
Her last day in the office is scheduled to be Jan. 29. Currently, there are no plans to hire a permanent replacement though plans are in the works to possibly hire a part-time naturalist.
What this means for the future of naturalist programs at Richard Bong State Recreations Area is uncertain. Because of COVID-19, naturalist programs and events have been canceled through April of 2021, although it is unlikely there will be summer programs either. It is also unlikely that guided school field trips will be held at this property for quite some time.
Property staff reports that they are working to delegate tasks and responsibilities so that naturalist offerings end up not falling through the cracks.
A release stated that Goeppinger "has enjoyed her 28 years as the naturalist at Richard Bong State Recreation Area and will volunteer to help with frog surveys, the butterfly survey and to complete the Nature Explore Classroom."
Goeppinger was nearly let go in 2015 amid budget cuts sponsored by then-Gov. Scott Walker, which included the loss of 66 Department of Natural Resources positions, but her job ended up being one of those being retained.
Bong Naturalist Association continues to seek volunteers for the park. For more information, visit bongnaturalistassociation.org.