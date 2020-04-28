Bong Recreation Area in Kenosha County is among 34 state parks and forests allowed to reopen

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen numerous state parks, forests and recreational areas, including the Richard Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County, which were originally closed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thirty-four state parks and forests are set to reopen Friday, with special conditions to help minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements and promote safety for staff and visitors.
“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”
“Amid the immense uncertainty of this crisis, we are very fortunate to have such beautiful spaces in which to ease our minds and take care of ourselves,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said. “I am glad that we are able to reopen these spaces with new safety guidelines, so that people can enjoy our state parks and forests while we continue to prioritize public health and safety.”
Work never stopped
Even while dozens of state parks were closed for weeks, no employees was laid off. In a letter issued before the 34 state parks were reopened, the governor's office said: "All of our state parks remain staffed and patrolled ... Our DNR wardens continue to stand ready to address a whole host of different emergencies from forest fires to flooding. Staff will also be repairing damages that occurred during unprecedented levels of use and fair amount of illegal behavior. Parks staff will be doing their normal summer prep work that needs to get completed to have properties ready to reopen with it is safe to do so."
At Bong, staff focused their work on "plumbing repair, water sample testing and general facility maintenance," DNR Communications Director Sarah Hoye said in an email. "In addition to the facility maintenance, staff are working on hazardous tree removal, trail maintenance and picnic area repairs."
Major changes
One of the biggest changes announced will be the requirement of admission. An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.
Annual stickers, which are valid through Dec. 31, will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m.–3 p.m. daily by calling 888-305-0398. Annual passes will not be available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.
Parks will be reopen with new hours, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, with the exception of Wednesdays, when parks will be closed for maintenance and upkeep.
Certain sites, including northern forests, flowages, lower Wisconsin riverways and wild rivers, will reopen from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Restrooms at all state properties will also be closed, including restrooms that were currently open to the public. All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings.
Referencing the closing of restrooms, south central regional director of the DNR, said: "Prepare in advance for your visit."
Capacity limits, recreation addressed
The DNR also announced that specific parks will reopen with pre-determined safety capacity. When this happens, visitors may be denied entry to the park until existing visitors leave.
The DNR encouraged visitors to visit the parks during non-peak hours before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. to reduce the likelihood that capacity limits are reached.
Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only. DNR board launches are open at open state properties.
Trails, including ATV trails, will also remain open.
For updates and more information, go to dhs.wisconsin.gov, or follow @DHSWI on Facebook or Twitter, or look up dhs.wi on Instagram.
More information can also be found at cdc.gov.
Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this article.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.