Bong Recreation Area among 34 state parks, forests allowed to reopen

Gov. Tony Evers Tuesday directed the Department of Natural Resources to reopen numerous state parks, forests and recreational areas, including the Bong State Recreation Area in Kenosha County, which were originally closed earlier this month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thirty-four state parks and forests are set to reopen Friday, with special conditions to help minimize overcrowding, allow for social distancing requirements and promote safety for staff and visitors.

“Outdoor recreation is important for both physical and mental health, and I know how important it is to Wisconsinites to get outside and enjoy Wisconsin’s natural resources and spring weather,” Evers said. “With a few adjustments, like closing one day a week for maintenance and reduced hours of operation, folks should be able to get outside and enjoy our parks safely and respectfully.”

“Amid the immense uncertainty of this crisis, we are very fortunate to have such beautiful spaces in which to ease our minds and take care of ourselves,” Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said. “I am glad that we are able to reopen these spaces with new safety guidelines, so that people can enjoy our state parks and forests while we continue to prioritize public health and safety.”

Work never stopped