RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Board is pleased with the anticipated sale of two of its bond/promissory note packages, resulting in more than $7.75 million being borrowed to fund infrastructure and economic development projects for the county.
The money from the larger of the two packages — worth $6.05 million in tax-exempt corporate bonds — is to be used to fund infrastructure projects anticipated to cost $5,975,646. Those projects include the construction and upkeep of highways, bridges, and public buildings and facilities. The package was purchased by Madison-based Bankers’ Bank in conjunction with Racine-based Johnson Bank with 2.948023 percent true interest cost, which will result in $1,605,208 being collected by Bankers’ Bank/Johnson Bank over the next 15 years.
The second package, worth $675,000 in promissory notes, was picked up by Chicago-based Piper Jaffray & Co. at 3.127840 percent true interest cost. That money is intended to be used to fund a $650,000 economic development grant for InSinkErator, which the county promised to help when the company agreed to expand its operations in the county. A new headquarters for Emerson/InSinkErator is being built at Highway 20 and International Drive in Mount Pleasant.
Bidding
County Board members and PFM Financial Advisors LLC, an asset management firm that works with the county, were thrilled by the bids they received for the bonds and notes.
Banks and wealth management firms made bids on the bonds and notes, and those who offered the lowest interest rates — Bankers’ Bank and Piper Jaffray & Co., respectively — were awarded the bonds/notes.
The bids were collected by PFM on Tuesday morning and were unanimously approved by the County Board at its meeting that night.
Although the deals have been agreed upon, the money won’t be wired to the county until Sept. 18, according to PFM.
Dave Anderson, the county’s financial adviser, who works as the director for PFM’s Milwaukee office, was especially happy with the result. He said that usually only two or three firms will make bids. This time, eight entities bid on the bonds and nine bid on the promissory notes.
“(The bids) are from all over the country,” Anderson said. “That’s really a compliment to the county and what (the County Board) is doing.”
The County Board unanimously approved the resolutions to sell both the bonds and promissory notes.
- Also Tuesday, the County Board authorized the Village of Mount Pleasant to issue and sell up to $149 million in tax increment revenue bonds. The revenue those bonds are meant to generate is intended to be used for public improvements the village promised to undertake after the Foxconn deal was finalized.
