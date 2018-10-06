RACINE — The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported recovering the body of an 80-year-old male on Saturday morning.
A call came in at around 8:30 a.m., reporting that an unresponsive person was seen floating in the water at the Racine Yacht Club, 1 Barker St.
According to Sgt. Dan Hogan, no foul play is suspected.
The man's name has not been released, pending an investigation and notification of the family, but Hogan did report that the individual was a slip holder at the Racine Yacht Club and a resident of Janesville.