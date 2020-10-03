Body found in Lake Michigan Friday confirmed to be missing teenager Casey Shaw

RACINE — The body found in Lake Michigan Friday morning was the body of local 18-year-old Casey Shaw, the Mount Pleasant Police Department has confirmed.

A search for Shaw, a resident of Mount Pleasant, began on Sept. 22. That day, the teenager's vehicle was found parked near the corner of Augusta Street and Michigan Boulevard, above Zoo Beach. Police said an "extensive search" of Lake Michigan was conducted, but nothing was found.

Ten days later, on Friday, Oct. 2, someone walking their dog near Zoo Beach reported seeing a body from the shoreline. The area was cordoned off as a crime scene throughout the day Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed that a body was found, but did not confirm who the deceased was at the time.

The investigation is still considered ongoing. An autopsy is scheduled to be completed by Monday in Milwaukee County, although a full report — including results from toxicology testing — likely won't be available for another two months.

