You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Body found at Pritchard Park identified, believed to have died from 'natural causes'
alert top story

Body found at Pritchard Park identified, believed to have died from 'natural causes'

{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The medical examiner has released the identity of the man who was discovered dead on July 16 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St.

In a Tuesday morning interview with The Journal Times, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne identified the deceased as 49-year-old Kevin Struebing of Racine.

Payne said an autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated “natural causes” as the preliminary cause of death, citing, in part, Struebing's “ongoing health problems.” Payne said the results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Struebing’s body was found around 1:30 p.m. on July 16 by Racine County Public Works employee Owen Young while mowing at the 79-acre county owned-and-operated park near the playground area by the Wieczorek Pavilion at Pritchard Park, near the corner of Ohio Street and 21st Street.

Sheriff's Office, medical examiner investigating discovery of dead man at Pritchard Park

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protest in Civic Center Park (May 31, 2020)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News