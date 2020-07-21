Body found at Pritchard Park identified, believed to have died from 'natural causes'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The medical examiner has released the identity of the man who was discovered dead on July 16 at Pritchard Park, 2800 Ohio St.

In a Tuesday morning interview with The Journal Times, Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne identified the deceased as 49-year-old Kevin Struebing of Racine.

Payne said an autopsy performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated “natural causes” as the preliminary cause of death, citing, in part, Struebing's “ongoing health problems.” Payne said the results of toxicology tests are still pending.

Struebing’s body was found around 1:30 p.m. on July 16 by Racine County Public Works employee Owen Young while mowing at the 79-acre county owned-and-operated park near the playground area by the Wieczorek Pavilion at Pritchard Park, near the corner of Ohio Street and 21st Street.

