RACINE — Racine Riverside Marine’s showroom, just a quick drive from its main shop at 905 Erie St., is usually chock-full of boats for sale. On Friday, the showroom was practically barren — only a couple of small inflatable boats were for sale.

“All these slots are empty,” said Tiffnee Julian, who handles sales and marketing for the marina, gesturing to vacant boat storage racks. Her voice echoed in the space.

Racine Riverside Marine is one of many marinas across the country facing a deep shortage in boat supply and an increase in demand as boaters want to set sail during the pandemic.

Boat shortage

Outdoor recreation has been a socioeconomic saving grace since the pandemic hit. Travel Wisconsin reported last October that families hitting the lakes, campgrounds or even their own backyards increased demand for the outdoor recreation industry in the state.

Fishing licenses saw an 11% increase over 2019, the Department of Natural Resources reported; DNR park attendance overall grew by over 6.5%.

Boat and marine-related sales skyrocketed — the stats leapt to a 13-year high in 2020 to $47 billion, increasing 9% from 2019, according to the National Marine Manufacturers Association.

“We were one of the recreational things that they had a hard time shutting down. There’s no reason to shut down being by yourself or with your family, out on the water away from everybody,” Racine Riverside Owner Scott Monroe said. “So we saw a big influx, and we’ve had a great year — the last two years have been some of the better we’ve had.”

Monroe continued, “We’ve just been fortunate … it (the pandemic) didn’t hurt us like it could have hurt. It kind of drove people to us.”

But it’s a double-edged sword, Monroe said; the marina has sold a lot of stuff, but it hasn’t been able to be replenished.

“(The boats are) all sold and things haven’t even come out of boxes yet,” Monroe said. “But (customers are) still wanting it now. And they have to understand there’s like a waiting list.”

The wait for a new boat can take half a year or longer, depending on the inventory available and any disruptions that can happen with distribution, Monroe said.

For example, a sailboat that was supposed to be in stock at Racine Riverside early July is sitting in a container ship off the coast of Baltimore because there was a possible COVID-19 case on the ship, Monroe said.

“So they quarantined the whole ship,” Monroe said. “It’s probably just sitting there for two weeks doing nothing.”

Price increases

On Aug. 10, Racine Riverside made a Facebook post advising customers they’ll see some increases in costs due to issues in the boat supply chain.

“We are trying to keep costs as reasonable as we can,” the post read. “Please be patient with us as costs are going up significantly high and we don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

For example, shrink wrap, which is used to protect boats from the weather during off-season, has increased in price about 40%. Shrink wrap is redone every year and generates about $40-60,000 in revenue for Racine Riverside.

“Every distributor, everybody that we deal with has pretty much sent a letter out at some point saying, ‘Price increases on... name the product,’” Monroe said.

The world has seen supply chain shortages in many industries, mainly due to the pandemic causing labor shortages and resulting in those supplies not being made.

Locally, Culver’s had no buffalo chicken tenders in June, a sand shortage forced AEppelTreow Winery and Distillery to switch the bottles it uses and even lifeguards were hard for the county to find this summer.

Monroe said Riverside staff is working to advise customers of price increases on any services and products, including shrink wrapping, letting them know ahead of time before any service is even began.

“We wanna ask, ‘You still want us to move forward?’” Monroe said.

Some upsides

Monroe said all marinas are struggling in the same ways. Even big box stores will be short on boating supplies.

“You’re gonna hear the same story right now that everybody’s pretty much out of stock and you wanting your stuff, you’re waiting for it. So I plan ahead,” he said.

An upside to the boat shortage is that the trade-in value for anyone who wants to sell their boats has increased. Julian said a customer brokered his 2018 model boat and it was only online for about two weeks before it was sold.

“The values are maintaining better than they normally would just because things are so hard to get right now,” Monroe said. “Now would be a good time if you have a decent kind of boat and wanted to sell it, you’d probably get more money than you would have in the past for a decent boat.”

