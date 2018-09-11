Subscribe for 17¢ / day
West Park courtyard naming proposal
Members of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band lead the Gateway Technical College's "Walk... to the future" through West Park on July 12, 2011, during the college's centennial celebration. City officials are considering a proposal to name the park's courtyard after city employee Mark Gates, who was killed in 2016 while he was working as a recycling collector. 

RACINE — A proposal to name the courtyard in West Park, 1000 Park Ave., the “Mark Gates Courtyard” in honor of the late Rev. Mark Gates is scheduled to go before Racine’s Board of Park, Recreation and Cultural Services this week.

Gates was the pastor at Christ Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 815 Park Ave., and an employee with the Racine Department of Public Works.

He died on Dec. 14, 2016, while working as a city refuse collector in the 4400 block of Washington Avenue. Gates was loading a recycling bin into the back of a truck when a Ford Mustang hit and pinned him to the truck that morning. He died later that afternoon at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The driver of the vehicle, Benjamin J. Bell, pled guilty to homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The vehicle’s black box recorded that Bell had been driving 72 mph just prior to the crash.

Bell was sentenced to three years in prison on Sept. 18, 2017.

The city’s Park Board is scheduled to discuss naming West Park’s courtyard in Gates’ honor at its meeting at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday at the City Hall Annex, 800 Center St., room 130.

Racine Parks Director Tom Molbeck told The Journal Times he did not want to elaborate on the plan before the meeting on Wednesday.

The com munity mourned

Hundreds in the Racine community mourned Gates’ death.

About 50 DPW and Racine Fire Department employees who had responded to the rescue call gathered for a prayer vigil at the site of the crash shortly after the incident.

Gates’ church held a service on Dec. 18, 2016, to mourn and celebrate their beloved leader. A black bow was placed on his empty seat.

Ten days later, at a memorial at Festival Hall on Dec. 28, family, friends, City of Racine workers, Christ Chapel parishioners and pastors and church leaders from across southeastern Wisconsin filled the hall.

Then-Mayor John Dickert spoke at the memorial and said that staff in the front office at City Hall had called Gates “Mr. Sunshine.”

Christ Chapel administrator Zeatha Fondon said she had not heard about the courtyard proposal but supported it.

“We are ecstatic,” she said. “It’s a great recognition.”

