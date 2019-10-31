RACINE — The Racine Unified School Board has approved an annual budget that will supply funding for a new aquatic center, the first vote the School Board has taken on the project.
Swim supporters in the crowd broke into applause after the vote was taken during a special meeting on Wednesday.
The budget, approved unanimously, included significant changes from the version presented during Unified’s September public budget hearing, but also calls for a lower property tax rate.
The district’s budget for the 2019-20 school year was set at $338 million. That total includes $229.1 million in the general fund, $53.8 million in the special education fund, $9 million in the food service fund, $20.5 million in the debt service fund and $13.3 million in the community service fund.
The most significant changes from the amounts publicized during the public hearing were a more than $5 million increase in the debt service fund and an $8 million increase in the community service fund.
Both of these changes can be attributed to funding and financing for the district’s approximately $23 million aquatic center to be constructed just west of Case High School. Plans for the center had not yet been presented to the board at the time of the September budget hearing.
Superintendent Eric Gallien said he was pleased to present a balanced budget on Wednesday, after a challenging year that began with an $11 million deficit.
“The budget benefits our students, our families and the entire community,” Gallien stated in a press release. “I’m most excited about the collaborative efforts we are implementing with partnerships grounded in the belief that collectively we can and will move Racine forward.”
Veteran board member Dennis Wiser said he is pleased with the district’s approach in joining with the county to fund a new sports complex at Pritchard Park and constructing an aquatic center that could serve multiple high school swim teams and the community. District funding for both of those projects is coming from the community service fund.
The district doubled its community service tax levy this year, from last year’s $5 million. It was only $1.1 million the year before that. The community service levy, unlike the regular tax levy, does not have a revenue limit. The funds from the community service levy can only be used for projects that serve the community beyond Racine Unified.
Although she ultimately voted to approve the budget, veteran School Board member Julie McKenna said she understood frustration from community members who think other needs should be put ahead of funding an aquatic center. McKenna added that she believes the pros outweigh the cons on this project, but said she wished the School Board would have had the information about the aquatic center ahead of the budget hearing.
The district’s finance team, administrators and department heads worked together throughout this year to close a projected deficit. Funding from the state, approved in the biennial budget passed this summer helped to close that gap, in addition to staffing cuts and other measures, like changes to employee benefits.
Gallien touted some of the accomplishments obtained through this year’s budget, including providing 14,000 new Chromebooks and computers to students, security enhancements in schools across the district and the expansion of early learning programs.
The impact
Also on Wednesday, the board unanimously voted to certify the 2019-20 tax levy at $93,465,547, a 2.39% increase from last year. The tax rate was set at $9.49 per $1,000 of equalized property value, a 5% decrease.
A higher tax levy, with a lower tax rate was achieved mostly due to a 7.84% increase in property values in the district, meaning that some residents’ tax payment could still increase.
From the tax levy, $69,398,082 is set to go to the general fund, $14,067,465 to the debt service fund and $10 million to the community service fund.
Wiser said that when he first joined the School Board decades ago, the board always had to make a choice when setting the budget between providing a tax break or improving programs and facilities.
“I’m really, really pleased to see we’ve grown to the point where we can actually do both,” he said. “We have expanded support programs for students, we have upgrades for athletic facilities. At the same time, less than a third of the cost is on the local tax payer and the tax rate is continuing to drop for the school district.”
