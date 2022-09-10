 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLUFFSIDE ESTATES

Bluffside Estates to expand with 19 new lots

Intersection at Bluffside Drive and Park Ridge Drive

Pictured on Wednesday is the intersection at Bluffside Drive and Park Ridge Drive where homes are to be constructed, per a 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.

 Rachel Kubik

CALEDONIA — The Bluffside Estates subdivision is expanding.

At its meeting Tuesday, the Caledonia Village Board by a 7-0 vote approved a resolution relating to a development agreement for a 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, owned by Agent Nancy Washburn.

Vegetation

Pictured on Wednesday is vegetation south of the intersection at Bluffside Drive and Park Ridge Drive that is to be replaced with home lots, per a 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.

The subdivision already has approximately 28 existing lots. The new Bluffside estates will be placed on existing unplatted land along Bluffside Drive, Park Ridge Drive, Four Mile Road and Old Orchard Boulevard. The land to be developed currently contains vegetation.

There are to be three new lots on Bluffside Drive, nine new lots on Park Ridge Drive, two new lots on Four Mile Road and five new lots on Old Orchard Boulevard.

The development agreement is between the Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Sewer Utility District, Caledonia Water Utility District, Tri City National Bank, Earth X, LLC and Bluffside Estates, LLC.

A stormwater pond is to be installed, along with water and sanitary sewer on the new lots. Some erosion issues identified with the land are going to be addressed.

Washburn said that with the trail that runs through the land, which was formerly a rail bed, and the access to the Root River, it’s a “beautiful” subdivision.

Added Caledonia Public Services Director Tony Bunkelman: “Bluffside Estates is a very unique subdivision.”

Expansion map

Pictured is part of the 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.
Reporter

Rachel Kubik covers Racine County government for The Journal Times as well as eastern municipalities such as Caledonia and Wind Point. She is the senior reporter and a frequent page editor. Follow her on Twitter @Rachel_Kubik.

