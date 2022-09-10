Bluffside Estates to expand with 19 new lots

CALEDONIA — The Bluffside Estates subdivision is expanding.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Caledonia Village Board by a 7-0 vote approved a resolution relating to a development agreement for a 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, owned by Agent Nancy Washburn.
Pictured on Wednesday is vegetation south of the intersection at Bluffside Drive and Park Ridge Drive that is to be replaced with home lots, per a 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.
Rachel Kubik
The subdivision already has approximately 28 existing lots. The new Bluffside estates will be placed on existing unplatted land along Bluffside Drive, Park Ridge Drive, Four Mile Road and Old Orchard Boulevard. The land to be developed currently contains vegetation.
There are to be three new lots on Bluffside Drive, nine new lots on Park Ridge Drive, two new lots on Four Mile Road and five new lots on Old Orchard Boulevard.
The development agreement is between the Village of Caledonia, Caledonia Sewer Utility District, Caledonia Water Utility District, Tri City National Bank, Earth X, LLC and Bluffside Estates, LLC.
A stormwater pond is to be installed, along with water and sanitary sewer on the new lots. Some erosion issues identified with the land are going to be addressed.
Washburn said that with the trail that runs through the land, which was formerly a rail bed, and the access to the Root River, it’s a “beautiful” subdivision.
Added Caledonia Public Services Director Tony Bunkelman: “Bluffside Estates is a very unique subdivision.”
Pictured is part of the 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.
Village of Caledonia
Pictured is part of the 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.
Village of Caledonia
Pictured is part of the 19-lot expansion of Bluffside Estates, LLC, that was approved Tuesday by the Caledonia Village Board.
Village of Caledonia
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wisconsin
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Wisconsin using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from May 2021 to May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 732 cities and towns in WI. Home values in the top city on the list grew by $184,690 over the last 12 months.
Metros with the most cities in the top 50
#1. Madison: 17
#2. Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis: 9
#3. Appleton: 8
#4. Watertown-Fort Atkinson: 3
#4. Whitewater-Elkhorn: 3
#6. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin: 2
#6. Green Bay: 2
#6. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington: 2
#6. Sheboygan: 2
#10. Fond du Lac: 1
#10. La Crosse-Onalaska: 1
Read on to see which cities made the list.
4 PM production // Shutterstock
#50. Vienna
- Typical home value: $501,858
- 1-year price change: +$57,836 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$156,788 (+45.4%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#49. Vandenbroek
- Typical home value: $364,980
- 1-year price change: +$58,233 (+19.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,019 (+66.7%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#48. Okauchee
- Typical home value: $518,482
- 1-year price change: +$58,638 (+12.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$189,059 (+57.4%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#47. Mc Farland
- Typical home value: $407,385
- 1-year price change: +$58,683 (+16.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$130,021 (+46.9%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#46. Holmen
- Typical home value: $362,782
- 1-year price change: +$59,151 (+19.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$123,033 (+51.3%)
- Metro area: La Crosse-Onalaska
Stacker
#45. Lodi
- Typical home value: $390,795
- 1-year price change: +$59,274 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,381 (+54.2%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#44. Ellington
- Typical home value: $370,745
- 1-year price change: +$59,876 (+19.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$140,087 (+60.7%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#43. Wilson
- Typical home value: $351,598
- 1-year price change: +$60,020 (+20.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$130,842 (+59.3%)
- Metro area: Sheboygan
Stacker
#42. Genesee
- Typical home value: $493,246
- 1-year price change: +$60,369 (+13.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,799 (+44.0%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#41. Ixonia
- Typical home value: $401,213
- 1-year price change: +$60,794 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,272 (+63.1%)
- Metro area: Watertown-Fort Atkinson
Stacker
#40. Malone
- Typical home value: $376,400
- 1-year price change: +$61,046 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$116,482 (+44.8%)
- Metro area: Fond du Lac
Stacker
#39. Holland
- Typical home value: $382,058
- 1-year price change: +$61,637 (+19.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$136,510 (+55.6%)
- Metro area: Sheboygan
Stacker
#38. New Denmark
- Typical home value: $342,934
- 1-year price change: +$61,639 (+21.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$114,144 (+49.9%)
- Metro area: Green Bay
Stacker
#37. Rockland
- Typical home value: $514,103
- 1-year price change: +$61,938 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$169,408 (+49.1%)
- Metro area: Green Bay
Stacker
#36. Cottage Grove
- Typical home value: $408,821
- 1-year price change: +$62,077 (+17.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$126,345 (+44.7%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#35. Nashotah
- Typical home value: $526,450
- 1-year price change: +$62,169 (+13.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$157,147 (+42.6%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#34. Pleasant Springs
- Typical home value: $453,711
- 1-year price change: +$62,962 (+16.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$143,463 (+46.2%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#33. Brighton
- Typical home value: $523,916
- 1-year price change: +$63,233 (+13.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$196,237 (+59.9%)
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Stacker
#32. Vermont
- Typical home value: $576,337
- 1-year price change: +$64,054 (+12.5%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#31. Roxbury
- Typical home value: $448,490
- 1-year price change: +$64,090 (+16.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$141,913 (+46.3%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#30. Elm Grove
- Typical home value: $572,343
- 1-year price change: +$64,393 (+12.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,349 (+43.1%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#29. Hudson
- Typical home value: $448,803
- 1-year price change: +$65,060 (+17.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$148,818 (+49.6%)
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Stacker
#28. Waunakee
- Typical home value: $489,191
- 1-year price change: +$65,872 (+15.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$142,707 (+41.2%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#27. Paris
- Typical home value: $466,983
- 1-year price change: +$66,414 (+16.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,939 (+50.1%)
- Metro area: Chicago-Naperville-Elgin
Stacker
#26. Oneida
- Typical home value: $324,545
- 1-year price change: +$67,086 (+26.1%)
- 5-year price change: +$146,312 (+82.1%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#25. Osborn
- Typical home value: $366,916
- 1-year price change: +$67,841 (+22.7%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#24. Windsor
- Typical home value: $433,884
- 1-year price change: +$68,076 (+18.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$152,840 (+54.4%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#23. Williams Bay
- Typical home value: $436,874
- 1-year price change: +$69,309 (+18.9%)
- 5-year price change: +$165,778 (+61.2%)
- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn
Stacker
#22. Summit
- Typical home value: $608,974
- 1-year price change: +$69,883 (+13.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$175,767 (+40.6%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#21. Lake Ripley
- Typical home value: $400,019
- 1-year price change: +$70,460 (+21.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$144,667 (+56.7%)
- Metro area: Watertown-Fort Atkinson
Stacker
#20. Grand Chute
- Typical home value: $396,668
- 1-year price change: +$71,450 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$148,065 (+59.6%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#19. Lake Koshkonong
- Typical home value: $373,078
- 1-year price change: +$71,803 (+23.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$150,099 (+67.3%)
- Metro area: Watertown-Fort Atkinson
Stacker
#18. Delafield
- Typical home value: $621,510
- 1-year price change: +$72,296 (+13.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$177,731 (+40.0%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#17. Dale
- Typical home value: $409,712
- 1-year price change: +$73,800 (+22.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$161,633 (+65.2%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#16. Merton
- Typical home value: $598,740
- 1-year price change: +$76,753 (+14.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,043 (+44.7%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#15. Center
- Typical home value: $434,514
- 1-year price change: +$77,329 (+21.6%)
- 5-year price change: +$168,949 (+63.6%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#14. Bristol
- Typical home value: $498,061
- 1-year price change: +$78,808 (+18.8%)
- 5-year price change: +$137,512 (+38.1%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#13. Dunn
- Typical home value: $483,972
- 1-year price change: +$78,955 (+19.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,987 (+52.7%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#12. Verona
- Typical home value: $470,576
- 1-year price change: +$79,617 (+20.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$155,424 (+49.3%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#11. Houlton
- Typical home value: $537,589
- 1-year price change: +$84,591 (+18.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$196,147 (+57.4%)
- Metro area: Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington
Stacker
#10. Middleton
- Typical home value: $529,767
- 1-year price change: +$86,109 (+19.4%)
- 5-year price change: +$172,545 (+48.3%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#9. Linn
- Typical home value: $619,643
- 1-year price change: +$95,362 (+18.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$225,239 (+57.1%)
- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn
Stacker
#8. Springdale
- Typical home value: $626,711
- 1-year price change: +$95,637 (+18.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$166,061 (+36.0%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#7. Fontana
- Typical home value: $582,581
- 1-year price change: +$97,123 (+20.0%)
- 5-year price change: +$211,118 (+56.8%)
- Metro area: Whitewater-Elkhorn
Stacker
#6. Springfield
- Typical home value: $631,974
- 1-year price change: +$106,010 (+20.2%)
- 5-year price change: +$185,804 (+41.6%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#5. Hortonia
- Typical home value: $499,095
- 1-year price change: +$108,324 (+27.7%)
- 5-year price change: +$212,673 (+74.3%)
- Metro area: Appleton
Stacker
#4. Shorewood Hills
- Typical home value: $934,622
- 1-year price change: +$118,108 (+14.5%)
- 5-year price change: +$268,369 (+40.3%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#3. Maple Bluff
- Typical home value: $866,146
- 1-year price change: +$146,241 (+20.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$292,069 (+50.9%)
- Metro area: Madison
Stacker
#2. Chenequa
- Typical home value: $1,714,842
- 1-year price change: +$170,703 (+11.1%)
- 5-year price change: data not available
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
#1. Oconomowoc Lake
- Typical home value: $1,477,743
- 1-year price change: +$184,690 (+14.3%)
- 5-year price change: +$435,015 (+41.7%)
- Metro area: Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis
Stacker
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.