Bluff protection, housing planned for former Olympia Brown, Western Publishing site

Theresa Bode has been perhaps the most vocal resident regarding the buildings, repeatedly asking the village do something over there to get rid of the blight.

“We are being heard,” Bode said during the Jan. 20 Village Board meeting. “It really endears you to us.”

A couple of Bode’s neighbors who spoke at that meeting indicated they feel the same way, saying they are glad to hear about the intent to protect the lakeside bluff with tax money and were happy to see the village come forward with a “well thought out” plan.

An earlier version of this plan included a potential apartment building in the layout, drawing uproar from neighbors who contend high-density residential apartments don’t mesh with the neighborhood. They also fear high-density housing could lead to increased crime.

After neighbors of the TID spoke up, the village agreed to change the plan so that it would not include apartments.