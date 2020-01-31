Bluff protection, housing planned for former Olympia Brown, Western Publishing site

CALEDONIA — A concept plan has been presented, outlining what could happen to the long-abandoned Western Publishing Building and former Olympia Brown Elementary School. The plan includes housing developments and protections for the Lake Michigan bluff.
The abandoned buildings just off Erie Street are covered in graffiti, surrounded by patches of broken glass from shattered windows, and are just generally an eyesore. They are also considered an attraction to ne’er-do-wells and drug users, with several arrests being reported there in recent years.
On Jan. 20, the Caledonia Village Board unveiled a plan for more than a dozen townhouses to replace the vacant, blighted buildings.
The plan, if it sticks, would also use tax revenue created by development within the already-created tax increment financing district (also known as a TIF district or TID) to protect the nearby lakeside bluff facing rapid deterioration.
Village President Jim Dobbs also said he has “authorized staff to start getting quotes to tear (the vacant buildings) down,” although he hopes a potential developer would eventually take over demolition. Businesses tend to get better rates than municipalities.
The next step is having the Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) move forward with finding a developer.
What could go there?
Here’s what the plan includes:
- Three six-story residential buildings with 42 units each
- 32 units (1,600 square feet each) built into 16 two-story townhouse buildings with two car garages
- A path and stairs down the lakeside bluff, to be built behind the two-story residential buildings
- A central “amenities building”
In total, 158 units would be created under this plan.
The concept plan was drawn up by Milwaukee-based architecture firm Kahler Slater.
You have free articles remaining.
This concept somewhat mirrors a plan presented in 2007, which died in part because of the housing crisis that followed.
How we got here
Last June, Caledonia created a TID to help lure developers to the blighted area via incentives.
The very tentative townhouse plan could still be changed if/when a developer comes forward, or a developer could like what the village has proposed and stick with it.
Putting together this plan was also a win for the Village Board in terms of relations with residents.
Theresa Bode has been perhaps the most vocal resident regarding the buildings, repeatedly asking the village do something over there to get rid of the blight.
“We are being heard,” Bode said during the Jan. 20 Village Board meeting. “It really endears you to us.”
A couple of Bode’s neighbors who spoke at that meeting indicated they feel the same way, saying they are glad to hear about the intent to protect the lakeside bluff with tax money and were happy to see the village come forward with a “well thought out” plan.
An earlier version of this plan included a potential apartment building in the layout, drawing uproar from neighbors who contend high-density residential apartments don’t mesh with the neighborhood. They also fear high-density housing could lead to increased crime.
After neighbors of the TID spoke up, the village agreed to change the plan so that it would not include apartments.
In this new plan, the highest density buildings — the three six-story residential buildings with 42 units each — would be positioned farthest from nearby homes, rather than on the western side of the property as originally proposed.
Bird's-eye view photos of Foxconn
On Sept. 20, 2019, Racine-area certified financial planner Michael Haubrich took Journal Times reporter Michael Burke on a flight for the purpose of taking documentary photos of the developing site.