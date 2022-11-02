Bluegrass back in the Belle City: Bluegrass Music Festival to kick off in Mount Pleasant Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Bluegrass Music Festival is coming back for its second year.

The Bluegrass Sampler, a local nonprofit, is hosting the festival on Friday and Saturday at the Delta Marriot Hotel, 7111 Washington Ave. The festival will feature traditional bands and breakout rooms for beginner musicians to play with experienced bluegrass musicians.

Cathy Dahl, a member of KR Bluegrass Band, said the two-day indoor festival of bluegrass music was unique to the area.

“We attended similar events in southern Illinois, and we just had to bring the experience of traditional bluegrass music to southeastern Wisconsin,” Dahl said.

She described it as “a family-friendly, wholesome festival that promotes the authentic bluegrass sound whole supporting two worthy non-profit organizations.”

The two nonprofits are HALO (Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization) that supports its residents toward self-sufficiency and successful transition into their community, and Veteran’s Honor Flights, which recognizes veterans for their sacrifices to the country. All proceeds after the financial obligations of the event will go to these organizations, Dahl said.

“Our 2021 festival was a great success and we look forward to an even better event this year,” she added.

Band

“The KR Bluegrass Band has been together almost 15 years, playing many local and regional festivals, county fairs, and other events,” Dahl said. “We know what a good festival looks like.”

Additionally, they have hosted bluegrass jams twice monthly for the past 15 years in addition to two smaller bluegrass samplers — four bands in one evening — for the past five years.

“Bluegrass Sampler 2022 is the biggest thing we have done yet,” Dahl added.

There will be eight bands featured at this year’s event, some from the area and others that are nationally known, such as The Lonesome River Band from West Virginia and the Kody Norris Show from Nashville, Tennessee.

Dahl explained the two bands have won numerous national awards for their bluegrass music, such as Entertainer of the Year, fiddle player, and banjo player of the year.

“It is rare for these bands to travel to this area, and we are excited,” Dahl said.

For more information Email BluegrassSampler@gmail.com or contact Kathy Dahl at 262-945-1659 or Rose Seeger at 262-995-3252 or visit bluegrasssampler.org

Tickets

The cost of a weekend pass is $50; a Friday evening tickets is $20; a Saturday pass is $35. Tickets are cash-only at the door.

The Delta Marriot Hotel is offering a discounted rate for attendees who stay at the hotel, so attendees are encouraged to use the codeword "BLU" when making reservations.