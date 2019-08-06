{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A four-vehicle crash early Tuesday on Interstate 94 shut down all northbound lanes for approximately 2½ hours, according to Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

The crash occurred at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday. Schmaling said that after further investigation, it was revealed that the tire of a vehicle traveling northbound on I-94 ruptured, causing the vehicle to strike a median wall. The tire, Schmaling said, was almost bald.

A UPS truck traveling behind the car that struck the median tried to avoid the crash and was struck from behind by a dump truck, resulting in hydraulic fluid spilling all over the highway.

Fortunately, Schmaling said, no one was injured or transported from the scene, something the sheriff called "miraculous."

Following the crash, all northbound traffic was diverted off I-94 at Seven Mile Road until the scene was cleared. 

The Sheriff's Office is reminding motorists to follow these basic safety tips: 

  • Make sure your vehicle is Interstate travel ready.
  • Slow down.
  • Allow a safe distance to react (10 feet for every 10 mph you’re traveling).
  • Remove all distractions, including your cell phone.
  • Stay in your lane when possible.
  • Avoid traveling in someone’s blind spot.

"We need everyone’s help to keep our roadways safe," Schmaling said. 

