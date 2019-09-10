MOUNT PLEASANT — Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is holding blood drives across the state on Wednesday to honor those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, including first responders.
“Those who work at Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin remember the overwhelming, heartfelt response by thousands of blood donors following the attack on the World Trade Center,” the company wrote in a press release.
“Not only on the day of the tragedy, but on the days that followed, blood donors lined up to donate in a gesture of humanity, patriotism and community, many waiting in line for several hours.”
Versiti spokesperson Katie Koeppel stated in an email that 1,571 people donated at Versiti centers on Sept. 11, 2001 and 1,439 more donated on Sept. 12. According to Koeppel, that is three times more donors than on a typical day.
All nine Versiti centers in Wisconsin are participating in the drive. The Mount Pleasant location, 1120 Sunnyslope Drive, has scheduled a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Those who donate blood on that day will receive a remembrance card with the image and story of one of the nearly 3,000 who died in Sept. 11 attacks, including the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement officers.
To donate, call 877-232-4376 or go to versiti.org.
