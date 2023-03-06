MOUNT PLEASANT — A young woman's legacy will be honored by her former college with a blood donation event.

Gateway Technical College is teaming with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive, to host a blood drive in honor of Johanna Pascoe, a young woman who was killed in an OWI crash Dec. 13.

Pascoe was an advocate for blood and organ donation, and completed the nursing program at Gateway in 15 months, the shortest amount of time possible. She also made the dean's list multiple times. Her pinning ceremony at Gateway was Dec. 9, only a few days before her death.

Pascoe was working as a nurse extern at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee and was in nursing school. She had planned to work in the neurosurgical ICU after her graduation.

Versiti staff will collect donations in the campus garden room from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 7. Appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 877-232-4276 or by visiting tinyurl.com/Johanna37.

