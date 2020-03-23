Blood banks sound the alarm after drives canceled due to COVID-19

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Jerry Gottschall has been with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin for 40 years. He says he’s never been as alarmed about the diminishing blood supply as he is right now.
“This is an unprecedented time for the blood community in terms of its ability to supply blood to our hospitals. There’s a real possibility of a blood shortage of significant levels,” said Gottschall, a medical director with Versiti. “We did 9/11, we did SARs, we did H1N1; this is going to make those pale in comparison.”
Blood banks across the country, including in Wisconsin, are sounding the alarm that due to blood drive cancellations to prevent the spread of coronavirus, blood supplies are running dangerously low.
Running low
Versiti, which provides blood for 60% to 70% of the transfusions statewide and is the sole provider of blood to hospitals in southeastern Wisconsin, has seen more than 110 blood drives canceled. So far Gottschall estimated they have missed collecting 3,500 units of blood — about 30% of their typical supply.
In a Friday news release, Versiti stated that the 56 hospitals the organization serves have reported their available blood and blood products are “at concerning levels.”
Gottschall said that about half of the blood donations Versiti receives are through blood drives held at churches, businesses and schools.
The other half come from donors who give at their blood centers, such as the one at 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant.
Coronavirus cases do not require blood for treatment and in most affected areas elective surgeries have been cancelled. But individuals who are receiving cancer treatment, have certain gastrointestinal conditions and undergo nonelective surgery all require blood transfusions.
Gotschall said that while he understands the precaution around blood drives, blood centers need donors to come in, now more than ever. Blood centers are taking precautions to screen donors to make sure they do not have coronavirus and keep donors and staff a safe distance apart except when necessary.
Gotschall also said that, like SARS and MERS, which are also coronaviruses, and influenza, there have been no transmissions of COVID-19 through blood transfusion.
“With that, I understand everyone’s concern, any individual in the U.S., their concern. But we need individuals to come in and donate or there will be people dying from a lack of blood,” Gottschall said. “And that can’t happen in this country.”
To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (232-4376) or go to Versiti.org/Wisconsin.