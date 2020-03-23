Blood banks sound the alarm after drives canceled due to COVID-19

The other half come from donors who give at their blood centers, such as the one at 1120 S. Sunnyslope Drive, Mount Pleasant.

Coronavirus cases do not require blood for treatment and in most affected areas elective surgeries have been cancelled. But individuals who are receiving cancer treatment, have certain gastrointestinal conditions and undergo nonelective surgery all require blood transfusions.

Gotschall said that while he understands the precaution around blood drives, blood centers need donors to come in, now more than ever. Blood centers are taking precautions to screen donors to make sure they do not have coronavirus and keep donors and staff a safe distance apart except when necessary.

Gotschall also said that, like SARS and MERS, which are also coronaviruses, and influenza, there have been no transmissions of COVID-19 through blood transfusion.

“With that, I understand everyone’s concern, any individual in the U.S., their concern. But we need individuals to come in and donate or there will be people dying from a lack of blood,” Gottschall said. “And that can’t happen in this country.”

To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 1-877-BE-A-HERO (232-4376) or go to Versiti.org/Wisconsin.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.