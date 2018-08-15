RACINE — Two upcoming block party-style events feature not only music, food, and family-friendly entertainment, but a chance to interview for jobs and even get hired on the spot.
Racine County and its partners will host job fests Friday at Knapp Elementary School, 2701 17th St., and Aug. 31 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. Both events will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The job fests feature companies from sectors including manufacturing, food products and nonprofit. Some employers will interview and hire instantly, while others will schedule an interview for a later date.
“These upcoming job fests are not your typical summer block parties — they offer a real opportunity for family-sustaining jobs,” said the Rev. Melvin Hargrove, project manager for Racine County’s Uplift 900 employment initiative. “The job fests have all the family-oriented fun of street festivals, as well as information residents need to access better-paying positions.”
In addition to employers and training positions, staff from Racine County Workforce Solutions will be available to provide information about county programs and resources such as driver’s license recovery, GED/high school diploma program and resume assistance. Job training providers will also be on hand.
“The job fests are another way to reach people where they are and help position Racine County residents for family-sustaining employment,” said Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who hosted employment-related town hall meetings in Racine neighborhoods earlier this summer. “With so many exciting opportunities on the horizon in Racine County, we don’t want anyone to be left behind.”
For more information, go to www.racinecounty.com/Uplift900 or contact Hargrove at 262-638-6551 or melvin.hargrove@racinecounty.com.
You mean the center where someone was just shot?? and you think all the businesses that could come will?? There are places you do not go...and that is one of them..if you want to live.
