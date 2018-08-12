RACINE — Job seekers who aren’t warm to the idea of interviewing for a job in a stale office environment are soon to get a change of scenery, thanks to Racine County.
The county, along with its partners, plan to host two “block party-style” events that will feature music, food, family friendly entertainment and a chance to interview for a job.
The job fests are scheduled to take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on:
- Friday, Aug. 17, at Knapp Elementary School, 2707 17th St.
- Friday, Aug. 31, at Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 1134 Martin Luther King Drive
The job fests are to feature companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, food products, CNC and nonprofit. Some employers will interview and hire instantly, while others will schedule an interview for a later date, according to a county press release.
“These upcoming job fests are not your typical summer block parties — they offer a real opportunity for family-sustaining jobs,” said Melvin Hargrove, project manager for Racine County’s Uplift 900 employment initiative. “The job fests have all the family-oriented fun of street festivals, as well as information residents need to access better-paying positions.”
In addition to employers and training positions, staff from Racine County Workforce Solutions are scheduled to be available to provide information on county programs and resources such as driver’s license recovery, GED/high school diploma programs and resume assistance. Job training providers will also be on hand.
“The job fests are another way to reach people where they are and help position Racine County residents for family-sustaining employment,” said County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who hosted employment-related town hall meetings in Racine neighborhoods earlier this summer. “With so many exciting opportunities on the horizon in Racine County, we don’t want anyone to be left behind.”
