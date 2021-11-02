'Bleeding green and white' | Waterford teacher/basketball coach wins statewide Rural Teacher of the Year award

Principal Daniel Foster described Brechtl as a humble and honest “doer,” saying it was not uncommon for her to get things done well ahead of deadline.

All of this, according to Foster, carries into how she teaches in the classroom. But, Foster heavily emphasized the amount of care Brechtl shows her students. While she pushes her students, Foster said she also supports them and will follow up with them on a ‘bad day.’

“She’s got an incredible heart,” Foster said.

Green & white blood runs in the family

For Brechtl, she said she often tells people she “bleeds green and white,” saying how much she loves being apart of the Waterford community. Not only did she and her parents attend WUHS, but her great-great-grandfather, “Grandpa Gunderson,” was the school board president when the school moved from a schoolhouse to the building that houses the school today.

At another point, her mother also worked as an instructional aide and she has other family still working in the district with her.

“I joke to a lot of people, I say that I bleed green and white. Because, it’s just Waterford is what I know of,” Brechtl said. “That’s who I am. That’s who my family is.”