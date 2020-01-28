Blaze Pizza has closed

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Blaze Pizza franchise located at the busy corner of highways 31 and 20 has quietly closed, a little more than two years after it opened.

When the restaurant opened in September 2017, owner-operator John Kovacs had called his pizza place as “the Subway of pizzas,” referring to how customizable the quickly served ‘zas were.

The building it once occupied currently sits vacant. A sign taped to the inside of the former entrance invites customers to visit other nearby Blaze Pizza locations owned by Kovacs in Milwaukee, Brookfield and West Allis.

Kovacs had owned another Blaze Pizza in Bayshore Mall in Glendale, but it closed in November.

