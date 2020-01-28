Smartphone Repair Center is planning to move into building that Blaze Pizza previously called home

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Blaze Pizza franchise located at the busy corner of highways 31 and 20 has quietly closed, a little more than two years after it opened.
When the restaurant opened in September 2017, owner-operator John Kovacs had called his pizza place as “the Subway of pizzas,” referring to how customizable the quickly served ‘zas were.
The building it once occupied currently sits vacant, but it may soon house Smartphone Repair Center. The smartphone repair shop is currently located inside the nearby Racine Centre shopping center, 5201 Washington Ave., where it has been located since 2014.
“We are aiming toward (relocating) sometime in April, but it could be in May," Smartphone Repair Center owner Doug Chang, who has more than 16 years of experience in the cell phone business, told The Journal Times Tuesday.
A sign taped to the inside of the restaurant's former entrance invites customers to visit other nearby Blaze Pizza locations owned by Kovacs in Milwaukee, Brookfield and West Allis.
Kovacs had owned another Blaze Pizza in Bayshore Mall in Glendale, but it closed in November.
It is presently unclear when the Mount Pleasant location closed, but its Facebook page was still active on Sunday, although all of the signage from the building had been removed as of Monday night. A comment posted by the corporation's Facebook page posted on the local franchise's Facebook page said that "We hope to have a location closer to you soon!" after one local lamented, "It was so abrupt. I need more details. I’m having a MELTDOWN."
As of Monday night, the Mount Pleasant location was still listed as open on the corporate website.
The property, 5423 Washington Ave., is still owned B & K Enterprises Inc.
B & K, which lists a Milwaukee address on property records, also owns the nearby Burger King and the western end of the Racine Centre shopping center, including the Big Lots and Rogan's Shoes.
