SOMERS — A structure fire at a Somers trucking company resulted in a portion of Highway 31 being closed to traffic for six hours Thursday morning, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff's Department news release.
At 3:14 a.m. Thursday, Kenosha Sheriff Department deputies responded along with the Somers Fire and Rescue Department to a report of a structure fire at Dejno's Trucking, located at 5670 Green Bay Road, just south of Highway K (60th Street) and north of Highway 158 (52nd Street).
Firefighters on arrival found an overhead door open with a trailer on fire extending into the building, said Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson. The blaze was contained to the shop portion of the building and extinguished in about six hours. No injuries were reported.
Wilkinson said the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force determined the cause of the fire to be accidental and resulted from welding that had been done the previous evening on the trailer. The door that was found open was caused by a malfunction.
Somers firefighters received assistance at the scene from the Kenosha, Bristol, Pleasant Prairie, Salem Lakes and South Shore fire departments and the Racine Fire Bells. Crews from the Paris and Zion fire departments manned Somers fire stations during the duration of the call.
Highway 31 between highways 158 and K was closed between 3:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. due to the fire, the Sheriff's Department reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.