Blank-Fest founder calls for extras for his latest movie, 'Becoming Undead III'

RACINE — Racine native Ron Purtee got the film directing bug when he and some friends at Walden III High School were going to make a short movie based on “Halloween.” They wrote the movie … but never actually made it.
Then, 13 years after his high school graduation, Purtee finally made a film, one without his former Walden screenwriting friends. It was called “Becoming Undead” and was released in 2010.
“Everybody had moved on to living their life,” he said.
“Becoming Undead II” soon followed, debuting in 2013. “Becoming Undead III” is next — and Purtee is looking for 10 extras to fill his cast list.
Fame not on the radar
Purtee was born and raised in Racine and has made his career here. He is the founder of Blank-Fest Wisconsin, the event that collects blankets for the homeless from attendees in return for live music show admission.
Purtee, a self-described entertainer, once worked on a local cable access show, has done standup comedy and now writes and directs films. He has 14 films of varying length under his belt; he’s been making movies for 11 years all within “little podunk Racine,” he said.
“Becoming Undead II” has become his most well-known movie; it was nominated for The Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards, annual awards that honor journalism, scholarship and film preservation in the horror genre, particularly of classic horror films and modern-day counterparts.
“That means somebody saw it,” Purtee said. “I’m the Jerry Lewis of horror.”
On Purtee’s production team for this movie is David Haight, editor and producer, and Michael Thomas Determan, director of photography and producer.
Purtee, who works full-time in online chat support for a car company, said he’s trying to make films or podcasts full-time. Determan, who works full-time as a data analyst, additionally said he’d love to be full-time in the film industry.
Neither of them have film production or film studies degrees — Determan has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in finance, human resources and business administration. He additionally has a master’s degree from Cardinal Stritch in science management. Purtee didn’t attend college. They learned how to make films “the hard way,” Purtee said. “I went out there and did it.”
“I don’t care about being famous or rich, I want to be comfortable doing this as a job,” he said. “If I become famous, that’s great, but I’m not in it to do that.”
About the film
“Becoming Undead III” is not a “traditional horror film,” Purtee said. It’s a psychological zombie film he began writing in 2015 without the guts and gore. There will be multiple vignettes — all without a word of dialogue.
The first two movies aren’t related to the third, he said. The first film was about losing one’s life, the second one was about losing oneself and the third Purtee is keeping a bit under wraps, but he said it’s somewhat along the same lines.
The third installment is going to be bigger than the first two movies — in the sense that the movie’s “world” will be bigger.
The first movie was shot in Purtee’s father’s garage, front lawn and driveway; the second movie was shot in his father’s backyard. The third will include a Racine street corner.
The camera will also be bigger than before, thanks to a budget funded by users from the crowdfunding website Indiegogo (indiegogo.com/projects/help-fund-becoming-undead-iii#/) that Purtee hadn’t utilized before. Indiegogo has brought $920 to the cause, surpassing a $750 goal.
The production crew is renting the camera, which is used professionally.
“We’re not screwing around this time,” Purtee said.
This time, with a budget
He said he wanted to make the movie to show people what he can do with a budget.
“I’ve been making things on my own; I didn’t have anything backing me up,” he said. “I feel like I haven’t made a full-on narrative feature, because I need to get this movie out of the way.”
The crew is working on having some kind of premiere online or in person; with the COVID-19 pandemic they’re not sure how to handle it yet.
Purtee has released some of his movies on YouTube, but most of his films are through Troma Entertainment. He said he won’t be releasing this one on either platform. Instead, he’ll be selling it and the other two installments on Blu-ray.
“I wanted to make this the biggest one,” he said. “I’m happy people supported the project and believed in it like they did, so we were able to get to where we are now.”
Michael Thomas Determan, a 1998 St. Catherine’s graduate, has worked with Purtee on films over the past eight years.
Determan described “Becoming Undead III” as a “sweet story” with a happy ending. He said he enjoys the story in general as well as working with Purtee.
“Even though he doesn’t have the schooling and the education, he knows how to work with people,” Determan said. “What you need is a director who treats people the right way.”
Purtee is able to explain to Determan how he wants each shot filmed, what tone or color temperature he wants everything and what other movies he may want to steal ideas from. Determan then puts everything together.
Determan said he’s excited to work on this project as he is with every project because he can focus all his energy on it.
“I really want to help tell the story he has,” Determan said of working with Purtee. “It’s always good to work with friends, it’s more like playtime and having fun.”