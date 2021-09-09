Blank-Fest founder calls for extras for his latest movie, 'Becoming Undead III'

“We’re not screwing around this time,” Purtee said.

This time, with a budget

He said he wanted to make the movie to show people what he can do with a budget.

“I’ve been making things on my own; I didn’t have anything backing me up,” he said. “I feel like I haven’t made a full-on narrative feature, because I need to get this movie out of the way.”

The crew is working on having some kind of premiere online or in person; with the COVID-19 pandemic they’re not sure how to handle it yet.

Purtee has released some of his movies on YouTube, but most of his films are through Troma Entertainment. He said he won’t be releasing this one on either platform. Instead, he’ll be selling it and the other two installments on Blu-ray.

“I wanted to make this the biggest one,” he said. “I’m happy people supported the project and believed in it like they did, so we were able to get to where we are now.”

Michael Thomas Determan, a 1998 St. Catherine’s graduate, has worked with Purtee on films over the past eight years.