Blaine Ave. vehicle fire under investigation

RACINE – A vehicle fire early Sunday morning remains under investigation by the Racine Fire Department and the Racine Police Department.

Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau estimated the loss, which was total, at $17,000 on Monday.

“We’re still looking at a few things concerning the vehicle,” Magnus said of the ongoing fire and police investigation into the cause of the blaze.

At 2:38 a.m. Sunday, the Racine Fire Department responded to the intersection of Osborne Boulevard and Blaine Avenue for a reported vehicle fire. Quint 4 was dispatched and located the vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, across from 452 Blaine Ave., just to the west of Harvey Park.

The majority of the damage was contained to the passenger compartment. A fire investigator was notified and responded to the incident scene. The Racine Police Department also assisted on scene.

There were no injuries associated with the incident and no damage to other vehicles parked in the area.

If anyone has any information or security videos that captured the fire, they are encourage to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.

