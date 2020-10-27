Blaine Ave. vehicle fire under investigation

RACINE – A vehicle fire early Sunday morning remains under investigation by the Racine Fire Department and the Racine Police Department.
Lt. John Magnus of the Racine Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau estimated the loss, which was total, at $17,000 on Monday.
“We’re still looking at a few things concerning the vehicle,” Magnus said of the ongoing fire and police investigation into the cause of the blaze.
At 2:38 a.m. Sunday, the Racine Fire Department responded to the intersection of Osborne Boulevard and Blaine Avenue for a reported vehicle fire. Quint 4 was dispatched and located the vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox, across from 452 Blaine Ave., just to the west of Harvey Park.
The majority of the damage was contained to the passenger compartment. A fire investigator was notified and responded to the incident scene. The Racine Police Department also assisted on scene.
There were no injuries associated with the incident and no damage to other vehicles parked in the area.
If anyone has any information or security videos that captured the fire, they are encourage to call the Racine Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.
Firehouse 3 Museum
Racine Fire Department captain's helmet is adorned with dozens of firefighters' names.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A fireman's helmet sits in the driver's seat of an old fire engine at Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
The partially melted helmet of Jon Hogle, a Racine firefighter who died in December 1980, sits in a display case at Firehouse 3 Museum, a solemn reminder of the risk of firefighting.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
These scorched boots once belonged to Jon Hogle, a Racine firefighter who died in December 1980. They are now displayed, along with other artifacts from firefighters who passed away, at Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A memorial to fallen firefighters from Racine is displayed.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
In an award-winning photograph from The Journal Times, firefighters fight to save the life of a young child in November 1968 after the child and their sibling were trapped by a fire. The child later passed away.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A frigid January day where a fire engine and a fireman are both covered in ice, displayed at Racine's Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
An award-winning photograph of a firefighter carrying an injured child from Nov. 25, 1968 is displayed in Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN,
Firehouse 3 Museum
A trampoline hangs on the wall of the Firehouse 3 Museum, which would have been used to catch falling individuals.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
Steve Jones, Firehouse 3 Museum's historian, shows how fire alarms used to work.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A photo of Fred Gottbehuet, a late "skipper" from Racine Fire Station 5, is displayed on Firehouse 3 Museum's first floor, hanging from a ladder. Behind Gottbehuet is a factory fire that the father of Scott Jones, Firehouse 3 Museum's archivist, fought.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A cot sits as an example of an old-fashioned firehouse bed underneath an officer's formal uniform in the Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A figurine shows how firefighters and their steamers were transported in the late 1800s and early 1900s, by literal horsepower.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A banner was donated in 1892 from the Kenosha Fire Department to the Racine Fire Department after Racine helped extinguish a major fire in Kenosha.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A photo of the W.H. Pugh Coal Yard Fire, dated April, 24 1946, by Lyle R Salvo hangs on the first floor of Firehouse Museum 3.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
A fire helmet from Racine Fire Department engine 8.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
This exhibit at Firehouse 3 Museum allows guests see how fire hydrants work. This specific hydrant used to be used to train fire recruits.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
Sparky The Fire Dog and other mascots can be seen on the first floor of the Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
Steve Jones, a Racine Fire Bell and the historian for the Firehouse 3 Museum, 700 Sixth Street, points out the rubber pads on top of an old fire engine where one of the fire dogs would've been able to perch without slipping off.
ADAM ROGAN,
Firehouse 3 Museum
An example of a fireman's locker is opened and displayed in the sleeping quarters of Firehouse 3 Museum.
ADAM ROGAN
Firehouse 3 Museum
On the first floor of the Firehouse 3 Museum, 700 Sixth Street, visitors can see a real fire engine from the first half of the 20th century and a steamer, which was used to build pressure and pump water into fire hoses in the late 1800s and early 1900s.
ADAM ROGAN,
Firehouse 3 Museum
Steve Jones extols the history of the Racine Fire Department and the major fires it has fought in the past two centuries. Jones is the archivist and historian for the Firehouse 3 Museum, 700 Sixth St., and a member of the Racine Fire Bells.
ADAM ROGAN
