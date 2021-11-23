Black students suspended at higher rates in Burlington schools, but at similar rate to rest of state

BURLINGTON — Black students have been suspended consistently more often than their peers at Burlington Area School District, according to a preliminary report presented to the BASD School Board and members of the community for the first time Monday night. However, the data is similar to the disparities in suspension rates seen statewide along racial lines.

The fact that BASD's suspension rates are disparate but also consistent with state averages is another aspect the rural community is wrestling with regarding race and racism.

The suspension rates over the past three school years, excluding last year's due to COVID-19, were presented Monday as part of the school district's discipline audit that the state Department of Public Instruction required the district perform following DPI's findings that there is a "severe, pervasive and persistent ... racially hostile environment" in Burlington's public schools.

The audit, which is not yet complete, is being performed by Dr. Dan Losen, a former elementary school teacher who is now the director of Center for Civil Rights Remedies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The preliminary results of the audit showed BASD is not a "high suspending" district, with suspension rates at the elementary level near to zero for the last three years. In fact, even including high school rates, BASD demonstrated a lower suspension rate than seen at the state level, with Wisconsin being one of the highest suspending states.

"But the take home message is that even though state and national averages may be higher, that it's still problematic when we look at the rates and disparities, especially for black students and black students with disabilities in the Burlington Area School District," Losen said.

At the close of the presentation, members of the public began speaking, with some shouting that the presentation showed BASD's rates of suspension were "better than the rest of the country" and thus were not to be worried about. But during his presentation, Losen had noted that the disparities between demographic groups' rates of suspension was still "problematic." As a shouting match nearly began at the end of the presentation, School Board President Peter Turke abruptly cut in, informed those gathered that Monday's meeting was a special meeting of the board that would not include public comment, and the rest of the meeting remained peaceful.

The numbers

Losen looked at the last three full years' suspension data from BASD's middle school and high school for his report, since elementary school suspension rates were negligible. Here's what he found:

For BASD's 3-year cumulative rates of suspension per 100 students, black students had a suspension rate of 51, Latinx had a rate of 13, while white students had a rate of nine. For students with disabilities, this rate jumped in all groups, but most drastically for black students.

Black students with disabilities had a suspension rate of 108 per 100 students, meaning that the average black student with a disability in BASD was suspended 1.08 times. Latinx students with disabilities had a rate of 36 and white students with disabilities had a rate of 22.

"This raises questions across the board about the quality of interventions, and supports and services for students with disabilities," Losen said. "But to the extent that, that the quality of those interventions and supports and services may need strengthening, it may need more strengthening when it comes to what Latinx and black students are receiving."

Losen also examined three-year rates of lost instruction due to suspensions throughout BASD secondary schools, which can shed light on the severity of punishment different groups of students are receiving.

Black students had a rate of 78 days of instruction lost per 100 students enrolled, while Latinx students had a rate of 21 and white students were at 11. As seen with rates of suspension, all three demographic groups experienced an uptick when it came to students with disabilities. Black students with disabilities lost 120 days of instruction per 100 students enrolled, Latinx students with disabilities lost 55, and white students with disabilities lost 28.

Losen noted that suspending a student with a disability, particularly a mental or emotional disability, would typically have an even greater negative impact on learning compared to students without disabilities.

"Now, a student without disabilities doesn't lose as much when they lose instructional time because students with disabilities, when they're in school, they also get occupational therapy and physical therapy, and mental and behavioral health supports and services," Losen said. "They may have a much harder time catching up so that the disparate impact along the lines of disability can be quite large. So, it's important just to keep that in the in the background when we're thinking about how we need to to address these concerns."

Loren added another area of concern was why students were being suspended. He noted a number of suspensions for what he considered "minor" offenses, such as having an e-cigarette in school or vague "aggressive" behavior.

He also pointed out that a majority of suspensions were issued for offenses reported outside the classroom, and that students were then missing out on learning time for things they were accused of doing when they were not meant to be learning.

Losen said Monday he plans to work with a data scientist to further analyze the discipline numbers before presenting his final findings. The district is also waiting on a comprehensive equity audit, which is being done by Integrated Comprehensive Services of Equity, founded by Dr. Elise Frattura of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Dr. Coleen Capper from UW-Madison. From there, the district will work with the auditors to formulate an action plan to address their findings.

The district shared several steps they already taking to address the situation, including opening more lines of communication with students through the SHARE (Students Helping Advance Racial Equity) clubs at the middle school and high school level and a microaggression survey that students grades 5-12 completed, as well as working with with parents via Parent Advisory Teams throughout the whole district. The district is also in the process of updating its policies, including its grading policies by separating academics from behavior.

"Because as you all know, our biggest goals here in the school district are always to ensure academic growth, and that there is that sense of belonging for all students," Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jill Oelslager said. "We really know that there's work to do we're not perfect in any way, shape or form. We know that there is things that we really need to work on, you just saw some of that and we are here to continue working on that for the betterment of all kids."

One concern Oelslager said she shared with Loren was that in more than 30 suspensions out of 680 across the three-year span studied, a location for the offense was not listed, an issue that shows imperfect reporting conducted by school staff.

