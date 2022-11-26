 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" gets thumbs up from Racine's young people

STURTEVANT — “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is a movie that is different things to different people.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie poster

To Disney, it is the movie that is going to ensure a Merry Christmas for the studio. According to BoxOfficeMojo.com, before Saturday, it had already pulled in $597 million worldwide.

For people of color, the “Black Panther” series is one of the few with representations of superheroes or powerful leaders who look like them.

For women, “Black Panther” showcases some powerful female leadership.

Lenia Carter, one of the young people going to the movies on Wednesday, said the powerful female characters in the movie — who step up in the time of need — were definitely inspirational.

However, for the dozens of Racine youth who gathered at Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant on Wednesday, the movie was just an excellent time.

Racine Black Arts Council treats area young people to a movie

Black Arts Council of Racine treats area young people to a showing of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last week at Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant.

Maxwell Manning, 10, one of the young people attending, said the characters were powerful and it was one of his favorite movies.

Myles Manning, 12, said he saw the first movie and "Wakanda Forever" looked just as good. He said the characters in the movie were the first African superheroes he had ever seen.

The Black Arts Council of Racine sponsored the trip to the movies.

April Harris, CEO and founder of the Black Arts Council, said they wanted to give the young people something to enjoy before the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Black Arts Council of Racine was started three years ago as a nonprofit with a mission to encourage and inspire local Black artists.

Online

Visit Facebook.com/people/Black-Arts-Council-of-Racine/100079425881664 for more information on the Black Arts Council.

Reporter

Dee Hölzel has been reporting since 1999 and joined the Journal Times in October 2020. Dee graduated with an MA in History from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee, specializing in the intersection of history and journalism.

