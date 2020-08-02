'BLACK HUMANITY NOW!' street mural complete

The first paint stroke, at 10 a.m. Saturday, was done with the aldermen.

Additionally, Terry created a GoFundMe page for the project and $1,075 was raised, surpassing his $825 goal. Funds were used to purchase safety vests, paint trays, brushes and rollers, extension poles, cleaning supplies, masks, insurance and, of course, paint — enough cans to cover more than 9,000 square feet.

‘Time to put a spotlight on’

Hunter said the location was powerful for her and she supported the project. “This is amazing. This is for me to live my voice,” she said.

She also wanted to set an example for her daughter and teach her that her voice is powerful, far and just.

“As a person of color, we are often seen historically as being inhumane,” she said. “It’s time to put a spotlight on that; the issue is coming to the forefront.”

Hunter said the overall Black Lives Matter movement means the tide is changing and black people are starting to be valued.

“It’s not negating anyone else,” she said. “We are standing up, saying death is not something that’s palatable. What’s so beautiful is people are standing up nationwide.”

The best part of the mural project was the camaraderie and the atmosphere of love, she said. The group gathered at Smoke’d On The Water, 3 Fifth St., for a celebration after the mural was complete.

