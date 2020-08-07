You are the owner of this article.
“Black Humanity Now!” mural painting to continue this weekend
RACINE — The new “Black Humanity Now!” mural is getting some updates.

Last Saturday, Aug. 1, about 40 volunteers took part in painting the first layers of paint on the street of the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Downtown Racine, between the Racine County Courthouse and the Racine County Law Enforcement Center.

On Sunday, professional painters added some color and design to the mural. However, their efforts didn’t last long as a rainstorm changed their plans that afternoon.

The rescheduled embellishments are planned for this weekend; Saturday's painting is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Spectators can watch, but the painting will be left to the professionals.

