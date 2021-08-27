Black history museum proposed to honor Racine County history and culture

RACINE — An art show featuring black artists debuts this weekend as the kickoff for a campaign to fund a proposed black history and cultural center for Racine County.
The show, called “Black Humanity Now: A Nation Speaks,” opens today at an invitation-only premiere, and then opens to the public starting Monday, at Mahogany Gallery & Artspace, 1422 Washington Ave.
The show takes its name from a “Black Humanity Now” mural that was painted on a downtown Racine street last summer as a protest against race discrimination and police brutality.
The same activists who created the mural and organized the art show are planning to continue making progress by opening Racine’s first-ever black history museum and cultural center.
Scott Terry, owner of Mahogany Gallery, said the group hopes to raise $500,000 within the next year or so to create the center, to be named the Mahogany Black Arts & Cultural Center.
Racine needs a place to recognize the contributions of black people in local history, and to honor black contributions to the culture of Racine County, Terry said.
“The stories aren’t being told,” he said. “We want to change that.”
Organizers already reached out to City Hall for assistance, have identified a few possible locations, and have developed a rendering for the facility. The concept includes a museum, art gallery, bookstore, rooftop entertainment and other amenities.
Johnny Green, a business owner serving as board president for the development, expressed optimism that the group will succeed in raising the needed $500,000.
Similar efforts have succeeded in Milwaukee and Madison.
Racine County residents realize that this area, too, has a rich history and culture involving black people, Green said. Children must have a place to learn local history, as well as a place where they can express themselves through art, he added.
“There’s a lot of talent in Racine,” he said. “This will be an anchor for them.”
To get the capital campaign started, the “Black Humanity Now” art show has brought together 18 artists from throughout the country to exhibit more than 30 paintings, photographs, sculptures and other pieces.
All of the contributing artists are black, except one who is Hispanic, including some from as far away as California and Florida.
“There’s never been an art show like this in Wisconsin,” Terry said.
The show includes a photo gallery from last summer’s “Black Humanity Now” street mural project. Located outside the Racine County Courthouse and the Racine Law Enforcement Center, the mural remains in the 700 block of Wisconsin Avenue.
After the Saturday night opening, plans call for continuing the art show for the public through Nov. 30.
Although admission is free, artists are donating proceeds from any sales to the proposed museum. Donations also will be accepted from patrons of the “Black Humanity Now” show.
Carl Fields, a supporter who plans to attend the art show premiere, said he is happy to see the proposed black history museum and cultural center project moving forward.
Racine has historically been a place where the contributions of black people have been overlooked and forgotten, Fields said.
“Racine has a lot of diversity, but not a lot of equity,” he said. “We need something that tangibly and realistically shows that we are here — and we’ve always been here.”