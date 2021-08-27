Black history museum proposed to honor Racine County history and culture

“The stories aren’t being told,” he said. “We want to change that.”

Organizers already reached out to City Hall for assistance, have identified a few possible locations, and have developed a rendering for the facility. The concept includes a museum, art gallery, bookstore, rooftop entertainment and other amenities.

Johnny Green, a business owner serving as board president for the development, expressed optimism that the group will succeed in raising the needed $500,000.

Similar efforts have succeeded in Milwaukee and Madison.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Racine County residents realize that this area, too, has a rich history and culture involving black people, Green said. Children must have a place to learn local history, as well as a place where they can express themselves through art, he added.

“There’s a lot of talent in Racine,” he said. “This will be an anchor for them.”

To get the capital campaign started, the “Black Humanity Now” art show has brought together 18 artists from throughout the country to exhibit more than 30 paintings, photographs, sculptures and other pieces.